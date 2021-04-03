Two hospitalized, one charged after Julian Road restaurant shooting

SALISBURY — Two people are hospitalized and one man faces charges after a shooting late Friday at a Julian Road restaurant.

The shooting occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant and resulted in two of three people shot being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where they remain in critical condition, police said in a news release.

The third person was treated at the scene and released by Rowan County Emergency Medical Services.

Hugo Riquelme Alonso, 20, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in connection with the incident.

Police said they found Alonso in a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 601 and East Ridge Road. He was given a $1 million bond.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately released.