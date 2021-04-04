Carousel at Village Park opens this weekend

KANNAPOLIS — As warmer weather approaches, the Village Park Carousel will operate on a limited schedule. The carousel will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., every Saturday, and noon-6 p.m., every Sunday.

The Rotary Express Train will remain closed as it is undergoing repairs; however, it will reopen soon.

Tickets for the carousel are $1.50 and can be purchased at the carousel ticket booth and the concession stand, at Village Park when the carousel is open.

All City of Kannapolis parks are adhering to state COVID-19 restrictions. Under the current executive order, the carousel will operate at 75% capacity. All visitors over 5 years old are required to wear a mask. Social distancing is required, and disposable masks will be given to anyone who does not have a face covering. All riders under 12 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 18 years old.

Village Park is located at 700 West C. Street.