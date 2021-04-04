April 4, 2021

  • 61°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Brandon White receiving his diploma from West Rowan Principal Jamie Durant during a drive-thru graduation event in 2020. Graduates stepped out of vehicles and walked across the stage.

Editorial: Don’t forget about class of 2020

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

Rowan-Salisbury Schools last week announced it will hold more traditional in-person graduation ceremonies for seniors May 29, with most other details still undecided, but it shouldn’t forget about a promise it made last year.

With much still uncertain about the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the school system planned drive-thru graduations and said there would be traditional in-person graduations at some point in the future.

Initially Oct. 10 was the date Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials picked for the more traditional graduations, but it came and went without the ceremonies because of the state of the virus at the time.

Considering the circumstances, students and parents might have understood if the school system only rolled out drive-thru plans, but the additional promise means some families and students are hoping the school system will eventually deliver.

Assuming there’s not another spike in cases and deaths because of new variants, the school system has an opportunity to provide the class of 2020 with a chance to bring more of their family members to a traditional ceremony and a final piece of closure for a school year that ended abruptly. It should take that chance.

Some students have happily moved on from high school life and others have moved away. So, participation is unlikely to be as high as a traditionally scheduled ceremony, which might allow for more guests than a ticket limit would have otherwise allowed, but the system should offer the opportunity for any who remain interested.

Schools can poll families and students for whom they still have contact information to gauge interest. If there’s not enough interest to hold graduations at each school, a combined ceremony may be appropriate.

There’s also no requirement that graduations for 2020 seniors be held in proximity to the end of this school year.

For 2020 graduates, the ceremony could be held in mid-June and still be meaningful for parents, students and family members who have been left waiting.

The pandemic took away so much from the class of 2020. In fulfilling their promise, school officials should think about how meaningful it will be for students to share their stories publicly and with one another about struggles since classes abruptly ended.

It’s good that Rowan-Salisbury Schools is committing to an in-person graduation for the class of 2021, but it shouldn’t forget about the class of 2020.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Medical professionals reflect on year of COVID-19

Local

Monster truck show draws one of largest crowds ever at Rowan Fairgrounds venue

Education

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Columns

Ester Marsh: The power of focusing on positive things

News

County commissioners will talk Dukeville water problems

Local

City gives green light to install historical marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

Local

Rise in construction costs, cuts to NCDOT push back Rowan’s transportation projects

High School

High school boys soccer: Salisbury’s Robins, Cortez lead all-county team

High School

High school volleyball: South’s Rymer heading to Ferrum

Local

List of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County

Business

At home again, Alexander-Persse opens The French Nest in downtown Salisbury

Local

Local pastor recalls close call with COVID-19, lingering symptoms

Business

More vaccinations, more lenient laws leading to semblance of normalcy for some local restaurants

Local

Bill passes House to exempt town of Rockwell from satellite annexation limit

Nation/World

AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions

News

Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting

Crime

Chase started in Randolph County ends in crash at Webb Road

Crime

Two hospitalized, one charged after Klumac Road restaurant shooting

High School

Statesville crushes East Rowan, 41-17

Coronavirus

Reluctance to getting vaccine starting to ease 

Nation/World

Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California office building shooting

High School

High school football: Slow start, but Falcons stay unbeaten in NPC

Nation/World

MLB All-Star Game pulled from Georgia over voting law