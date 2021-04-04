April 4, 2021

  • 39°

Letter: Let citizens decide future of ‘Fame’

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

Members of the “Fame” committee have been working with the United Daughters of the Confederacy to identify other locations in the area which are prominent to locate our beloved “Fame.” At least three other sites have already been identified in available public parks.

The citizens of Salisbury have been stifled and thwarted in their efforts to have a fair and open process.

We never voted to remove “Fame” and it is a sad day every time I drive past the former site. We let a few decide the fate of the angel.

Let the citizens have a voice in her new home.

Richard and Sandra Sisk

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Education

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Columns

Ester Marsh: The power of focusing on positive things

News

County commissioners will talk Dukeville water problems

Local

City gives green light to install historical marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

Local

Rise in construction costs, cuts to NCDOT push back Rowan’s transportation projects

High School

High school boys soccer: Salisbury’s Robins, Cortez lead all-county team

High School

High school volleyball: South’s Rymer heading to Ferrum

Local

List of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County

Business

At home again, Alexander-Persse opens The French Nest in downtown Salisbury

Local

Local pastor recalls close call with COVID-19, lingering symptoms

Business

More vaccinations, more lenient laws leading to semblance of normalcy for some local restaurants

Local

Bill passes House to exempt town of Rockwell from satellite annexation limit

Nation/World

AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions

News

Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting

Crime

Chase started in Randolph County ends in crash at Webb Road

Crime

Two hospitalized, one charged after Klumac Road restaurant shooting

High School

Statesville crushes East Rowan, 41-17

Coronavirus

Reluctance to getting vaccine starting to ease 

Nation/World

Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California office building shooting

High School

High school football: Slow start, but Falcons stay unbeaten in NPC

Nation/World

MLB All-Star Game pulled from Georgia over voting law

News

Man arrested after driving car into Walmart in Concord

Coronavirus

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says