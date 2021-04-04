Library Notes: Finding summer fun in HomeGrown eBooks

By P.L. Stiles

Rowan Public Library

Summer is nearly here and, following a year of lockdown, finding new outdoor adventures in North Carolina will feel just like a vacation. Whether fishing at the coast, kayaking down North Carolina rivers, hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway, or enjoying music and beer across the state, there is an eBook ready and waiting for you. HomeGrown eBooks through NC Live has no wait lists, unlimited copies, unlimited checkouts and is available on any device, anytime. Got a weekend free? Here are some titles to pull up on your smartphone, and let the road trip begin!

• “Animal Adventures in North Carolina,” by Jennifer Bean Bowers offers 70 animal attractions from wildlife refuges, farm tours, to nature preserves. Meet wild animals or animals tame enough to pet in this romping guide through North Carolina.

• “African American Music Trails of Eastern North Carolina,” by Beverly Patterson, Sarah Bryan, Michelle Lanier and Titus Brook Heagins featuring Cedric N. Chatterly’s photography explores musical greats from Eastern North Carolina. Jazz greats Thelonious Monk, Billy Taylor, and Maceo Parker are included well as trails of gospel, roots, blues, funk and even beach music. This intriguing tome contains festivals, open mikes, jam sessions, juke joints, and even food and barbecue joints to explore.

• “Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina,” by Fred Fussell, Steve Kruger and Cedric Chatterley taps folklorist Fred Fussell for unique musical trails from historical musical traditions native to the Blue Ridge mountains. Rich worlds of bluegrass, old-time, gospel, and string band music as well as traditional dance are explored along with 20 songs and ballads based on true stories of life, love and loss from the North Carolina mountains.

• “Fishing North Carolina,” by Mike Marsh, fishing expert, provides a definitive guide to fishing the entire state. Offering such practical help as where to go, bait to use, licensing, and how to get there, it also satisfies with sections searchable by species, location or by river.

• “Hiking North Carolina’s National Forests: 50 Can’t-Miss Trail Adventures in the Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie, and Croatan National Forests,” by Johnny Molloy offers a guide on hiking in the 1.2 million acres of national forest land with GPS coordinates for every trailhead, hike narratives and best seasons to go. Many are lesser known gems, and Molloy offers something for everyone from families with small children to the most experience hikers.

• “North Carolina Craft Beer and Breweries,” by Erik Lars Myers profiles 45 brewpubs and breweries across the state with sidebars about festivals, bottle shops, hop farms, cideries and meaderies. Myers includes founder stories, histories and an introduction in the art of craft brewing.

While you should remember to wear your mask where asked, keep your distance, and wash your hands frequently, road trips and outdoor destinations can make for safer and more responsible summer travel. HomeGrown eBooks offers adventures to explore from home or on the road. You can access HomeGrown eBooks for free by visiting rowanpubliclibrary.org, find NC Live under Digital Services > Digital Books and Magazines. Log in using your free Rowan Public Library card or online digital card. Staycations never looked so good!

Paulette Stiles is a librarian Rowan Public Library South Branch.