Blotter: Man shot Sunday morning while opening door

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department found one man injured Sunday morning when responding to a call of shots fired at a residence on Old Plank Road shortly before 10 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man on the couch in the living room suffering from a single gunshot to the thigh.

The victim was in and out of consciousness and unable to give officers information on who shot him. Officers noticed a spent shell casing just outside the front door of the residence and a damage to the outside portion of the entry door frame.

The victim’s girlfriend told officers the two were in bed when they heard a noise in the backyard. The victim got up to see what the noise was and then went to the front door. The victim’s girlfriend advised she heard a single gunshot and went into the living room to find the victim lying on the couch.

The Salisbury Police Department received a warrant to search the residence for more evidence. The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where his current condition is not known.

In other reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office:

• Justice Augustin, 23, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Thursday for two counts of misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 for pepper spraying the bedroom where a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old child were sleeping. Augustin was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats and misdemeanor simple assault. The incident occurred in September of last year.

• Carl Keith Brindle Jr., 34, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday for two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and a misdemeanor count for possession of drug paraphernalia. Brindle was said to be in possession of 21.72 grams of methamphetamine, 1.72 grams of cocaine, a digital scale with residue, a smoking pipe and plastic baggies. Brindle was also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor fleeing or eluding arrest and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a license. Brindle allegedly had one large knife and one machete.

• Jessica Lynn Lilley, 29, of Rockwell, was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department Saturday for felony possession of methamphetamine.

• Gary L. Patterson, 39, of China Grove, was charged Thursday for misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats. Patterson allegedly threw the victim to the ground and chased her with a hammer before throwing the hammer at her head.

• Colt Clinton Yates, 38, of Mooresville, was charged Friday for felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. In March, Yates allegedly broke into multiple vehicles and stole more than $1,700 worth of property, including paintball guns, clothing and seat covers.

• David Ray Stiller, 35, of Spencer, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday for misdemeanor breaking or entering and misdemeanor attempting to break and enter a building.

• Brandace Mars McConneaughey, 35, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday on misdemeanor child abuse.

• Mel R. Burham, 34, of Lexington, was charged by the Spencer Police Department on Friday for misdemeanor larceny for stealing tires from a victim totaling $700 in value. Burham was also charged for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and for fictitious/altering a title or registration tag.

• Robert Wesley Christy, 36, of Pisgah Forest, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday for three misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun. Christy allegedly pointed a Black and Brown Pardner Madel SB1 at three people, including two people under the age of 14.

• Brandon Brent Sullivan was charged by the Landis Police Department Friday for felony second degree burglary, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property. The incident occurred in January.

• Arnie Preston Rabon was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle for an incident that occurred in February.

• Sandra Evone Joyner, 47, of Courtland, Virginia, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Saturday for two counts of misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

• Donriquisk De’Ron Falls, 32, of Winston-Salem, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for felony carrying a concealed gun.