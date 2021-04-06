April 6, 2021

  • 46°

Letter: ‘Fame’ belongs in cemetery

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

In 1905, when “Fame” was erected on West Innes Street in the heart of Salisbury, it was meant as a symbol of the Lost Cause and white supremacy. Since it memorializes the Confederate Civil War dead, it should have been in a cemetery then and it belongs in a cemetery today.

After a well-attended public meeting at the Civic Center and after threats to public safety and after numerous opportunities for citizens to speak, the Salisbury City Council voted to move the statue. We elected the members of the council to act for us in matters like these. They represent all our citizens and we all must abide by their decision. Putting “Fame” with its divisive language in a city or county park would equate to putting it back on West Innes Street.

— Pete Prunkl

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Business

With a brand new look, Skinny Wheels Bike Shop welcomes customers back in store

Local

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

News Main

Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga

Education

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

News

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Coronavirus

All adults can be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting this week

Local

Spencer Litter Sweep looking for volunteers

High School

High school football: Cavaliers cruise in YVC finale

Local

Council to consider rezoning requests for two proposed housing developments

Education

Salisbury Academy auction moves online this year, benefits Meals on Wheels

News

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers vote in favor of bill limiting governor’s emergency powers

BREAKING NEWS

Man succumbs to injuries sustained during restaurant shooting; charges added for alleged shooter

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of Piedmont Players?

News

Newton Grove police officer dies in single-vehicle crash

Crime

Blotter: Man shot Sunday morning while opening door

Local

Medical professionals reflect on year of COVID-19

Local

Monster truck show draws one of largest crowds ever at Rowan Fairgrounds venue

Education

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Columns

Ester Marsh: The power of focusing on positive things

News

County commissioners will talk Dukeville water problems

Local

City gives green light to install historical marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

Local

Rise in construction costs, cuts to NCDOT push back Rowan’s transportation projects

High School

High school boys soccer: Salisbury’s Robins, Cortes lead all-county team