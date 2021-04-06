Letter: ‘Fame’ belongs in cemetery

In 1905, when “Fame” was erected on West Innes Street in the heart of Salisbury, it was meant as a symbol of the Lost Cause and white supremacy. Since it memorializes the Confederate Civil War dead, it should have been in a cemetery then and it belongs in a cemetery today.

After a well-attended public meeting at the Civic Center and after threats to public safety and after numerous opportunities for citizens to speak, the Salisbury City Council voted to move the statue. We elected the members of the council to act for us in matters like these. They represent all our citizens and we all must abide by their decision. Putting “Fame” with its divisive language in a city or county park would equate to putting it back on West Innes Street.

— Pete Prunkl

Salisbury