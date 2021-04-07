April 7, 2021

  • 50°

Local colleges expecting normal enrollment after pandemic decline

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

SALISBURY — Higher education enrollment declined nationally in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but things are looking up for local colleges.

The latest data from National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, published in March, shows an overall college enrollment decline of 2.9% compared to last spring, including a 4.5% drop in undergraduate enrollment and a 4.3% jump for graduate programs.

The Post reported a 4.11% drop in enrollment at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in September after years of sustained growth at the college and following the first year of state-wide community college enrollment growth in a decade in 2019.

This enrollment at the college was already improving during the fall and it expects growth in the upcoming year.

Catawba College Dean of Students Jared Tice, who also serves as chief enrollment officer, said the college saw a 6% decline in full-time equivalent enrollment, but this fall it is expecting it to rise back to a similar level to 2019. Tice said a major indicator was increasing student deposits during January and February.

Full-time equivalent represents credit hours, rather than students. A full-time student takes at least 12 credit hours, and counts as 1 FTE. A part time student could take six hours while a full time student with a full schedule could take 18. Those two students would average out to two for the metric.

Tony Baldwin, associate vice president of operations and student affairs at Livingstone College, said enrollment and application rates for the college did drop due to the pandemic, but it has also seen an uptick recently.

Baldwin said the college is expecting applications to pick up more as COVID-19 vaccines become more available availability and lessening restrictions at the state level.

“Livingstone College is enrollment driven,” Baldwin said. “Therefore, it plays a key role in our budget. However, it is important to our president, Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr., that our mission not be sidetracked by uncertain times. Under his leadership, the college’s response to the pandemic has been calculated and compassionate.”

Baldwin said there have been no furloughs, layoffs or negative changes to programs because of the pandemic. Federal relief has been made available to higher colleges via the federal CARES Act relief package passed last year.

Livingstone is looking to boost enrollment for the coming year in a few ways. It is offering a bachelor’s degree in business administration all online next semester to target students who want to stay home or non-traditional students and it is offering a $1,000 COVID-19 grant to students readmitted to the college.

Baldwin said engaging with students is an important because they are the best recruiters for any higher education institution. The college is organizing pandemic-appropriate activities.

RCCC is planning to hire up to a dozen high school counselors this summer to serve as recruitment advisors to help students graduated last year and this year apply to college and financial aid. The college is contacting students who suspended their academics due to COVID-19.

Tice said this is a competitive market for higher education, with major public institutions throughout the state and a litany of other small colleges nearby for students to choose from as well as community colleges offering a more affordable entry into a college career.

Tice said some students will not choose Catawba, but they all need an experience that suits them and colleges like Catawba can offer something to fit anyone.

This year, Catawba is offering seven credit hours of summer classes for students at no cost to them via grants, scholarships and credits.

The college also launched three graduate programs last year in clinical mental health counseling, sport management and business administration in direct response to the pandemic.

Print Article

Comments

High School

High school girls golf: Mustangs cruise to 4th straight title

Local

Salisbury City Council signals approval for proposed apartment development, concerns about another

Local

Warm feeling: Perfect weather for enjoying the park, outdoor activities

Education

Local colleges expecting normal enrollment after pandemic decline

China Grove

China Grove amends rule on tree limb pickup to help older adults, people with disabilities

Coronavirus

NCDHHS secretary: Vaccines will help people ‘get back in control of our lives’

High School

High school girls soccer: Carson can’t knock off NPC’s top dog

Local

Imperial moving to 150,000-square-foot distribution center in Granite Industrial Park

Local

City names recipients for latest round of coronavirus relief funding

News

Lawsuit says officer broke car window, threw driver on glass

Nation/World

Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Nation/World

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

Crime

Blotter: Man stabbed while urinating next to dumpster

Crime

Man hospitalized, woman charged in eastern Rowan shooting

Business

With a brand new look, Skinny Wheels Bike Shop welcomes customers back in store

Local

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

News Main

Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga

Education

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

News

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Coronavirus

All adults can be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting this week

Local

Spencer Litter Sweep looking for volunteers

High School

High school football: Cavaliers cruise in YVC finale

Local

Council to consider rezoning requests for two proposed housing developments

Education

Salisbury Academy auction moves online this year, benefits Meals on Wheels