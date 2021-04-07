April 7, 2021

  • 82°

Man dies after shooting, weeklong stay at hospital

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:40 am Wednesday, April 7, 2021

SALISBURY — A 32-year old man died Tuesday from injuries sustained during a shooting last week.

Steven Michael Jones Jr. died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a weeklong stay. He was shot in the stomach area and suffered a head injury. Though, police said they were not sure whether the head injury was connected to the shooting.

Police said Jones was uncooperative with police until his death and did not provide information about the shooting incident.

Jones was found in the early hours of March 30 in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street. It’s not clear whether that’s where the shooting occurred, said Lt. Justin Crews.

Jones’ death is considered a homicide and is the second shooting incident to result in a death in the previous week. A shooting at Los Arcos restaurant on Klumac Road also resulted in a man’s death after he was transported to the hospital.

People with information about the shooting can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: April 7

College

Catawba baseball to play Belmont Abbey at Atrium Health Ballpark on April 19

Crime

Man dies after shooting, weeklong stay at hospital

High School

High school girls golf: Mustangs cruise to 4th straight title

Local

Salisbury City Council signals approval for proposed apartment development, concerns about another

Local

Warm feeling: Perfect weather for enjoying the park, outdoor activities

Education

Local colleges expecting normal enrollment after pandemic decline

China Grove

China Grove amends rule on tree limb pickup to help older adults, people with disabilities

Coronavirus

NCDHHS secretary: Vaccines will help people ‘get back in control of our lives’

High School

High school girls soccer: Carson can’t knock off NPC’s top dog

Local

Imperial moving to 150,000-square-foot distribution center in Granite Industrial Park

Local

City names recipients for latest round of coronavirus relief funding

News

Lawsuit says officer broke car window, threw driver on glass

Nation/World

Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Nation/World

Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

Crime

Blotter: Man stabbed while urinating next to dumpster

Crime

Man hospitalized, woman charged in eastern Rowan shooting

Business

With a brand new look, Skinny Wheels Bike Shop welcomes customers back in store

Local

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

News Main

Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga

Education

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

News

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Coronavirus

All adults can be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting this week

Local

Spencer Litter Sweep looking for volunteers