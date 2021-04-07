Warm feeling: Perfect weather for enjoying the park, outdoor activities
With temperatures warming up, groups of people spent time walking on trails at Dan Nicholas Park on Tuesday or enjoying some time sitting by the side of the lake fishing or relaxing. Today is another day to get outside and enjoy the pleasant temperatures as forecasts call for nothing but sunny skies and highs reaching just above 80 degrees.
