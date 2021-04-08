April 8, 2021

High school football: Friday’s games

By Post Sports

Published 11:56 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST Salisbury quarterback Vance Honeycutt had four rushing TDs last week.

 

Staff report

East Rowan, Carson and South Rowan wrap up the short spring football season on Friday.

West Rowan’s game at Statesville to decide the North Piedmont Conference championship was moved up to Thursday, while North Rowan routed South Davidson on the road on Monday.

East (1-5) will be favored to close things out with a win at North Iredell, which is still looking for Win No. 1.

Carson has been in every game despite a 2-4 record. The Cougars will be underdogs at home as they celebrate homecoming against South Iredell, but they should be in this one as well. Maybe they’ll get a few bounces. They’re due some.

South Rowan (2-4) will be serious underdogs at home against Salisbury (4-2), which can secure a playoff spot by beating the Raiders.

A.L. Brown is playoff-bound. The Wonders (5-1) have wrapped up the South Piedmont Conference championship and will look to win at rival Concord to complete a perfect run through the SPC.

Despite some amazing offensive production, Davie (4-2) appears to be out of the playoff picture after losing the last two weeks. The War Eagles are home against unbeaten West Forsyth.

Playoff brackets will be released on Saturday, with first-round playoff games on April 16.

With a win at South, Salisbury would join North, West and A.L. Brown with guaranteed playoff berths. If West wins at Statesville, the Falcons obviously are in. If West loses to Statesville, the Falcons would still be a lock for a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

Playoff berths are based on conference records. Neither overall winning percentage nor MaxPreps rankings factor into the playoff format for this school year.

 

 

 

 

 

