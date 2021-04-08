High school boys tennis: South, East win again

Staff report

TYRO — South Rowan won 5-4 against West Davidson in boys tennis on Thursday.

In singles, the Raiders (5-2, 4-2) won at the top four seeds, with Joey Caraccio, Noah Steedley, Richard Gould and Grayson Steedley taking victories.

Gould/Grayson Steedley won at No. 2 doubles.

•••

East Rowan finished a 3-0 week with a 9-0 win against West Rowan on Thursday.

The Mustangs (5-1, 4-1) got singles wins from Landon Shuping, Jaden Collins, Gavin McDaniel, Ryan Brady and Drew Roane. Doubles winners were Shuping/Brady and Collins/Roane.

East Rowan is in second place in the North Piedmont Conference. East lost 5-4 to first-place South Iredell and will play the Vikings again on April 15.