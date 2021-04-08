Letter: Thanks to library workers
Since this is National Library Week, a thousand thanks (I wish it could be money) to the staff at the Rowan Public Library.
During this awful past year, the staff worked hard to keep the bibliophiles of Rowan County sane.
Again, a thousand thanks.
— Greer Lampert
Salisbury
