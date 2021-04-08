Randolph Childress off Wake Forest basketball coaching staff

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Wake Forest program great Randolph Childress is leaving the Demon Deacons coaching staff.

The school announced Childress’ move Wednesday, with Childress saying it was time to explore “other opportunities” after his ninth season on the Wake Forest staff as an assistant. He had worked under former head coaches Jeff Bzdelik and Danny Manning, as well as current coach Steve Forbes.

The plan now is for Childress to work with athletics director John Currie and university leadership on “strategic projects” benefitting the school as well as exploring other coaching jobs.

Childress – whose No. 22 jersey is retired — is the program’s No. 2 career scorer with 2,208 points and holds the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament record with 107 points in the 1995 tournament, which ended with Wake Forest’s first title in 33 years.

Childress went on to play two seasons in the NBA before a long pro career internationally.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25