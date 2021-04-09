Blotter: Rowan County man charged with indecent liberties with children

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man faces charges of indecent liberties with children in connection with a Fourth of July party in 2020.

Christopher Alan Deaton, 49, was charged Wednesday after an investigation that started in March. Deaton is accused of being intoxicated and inappropriately touching a 10-year-old child during the party last year.

The victim’s parents were told about the incident in March. A therapist reported it to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, said Maj. John Sifford.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported his mailbox was damaged in the 700 block of White Rock Avenue in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Red Oak Lane in Salisbury.

• A pistol was found Wednesday in the 200 block of School Street in Cleveland.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a lawnmower and a trailer were stolen from her residence in the 2000 block of N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 9400 block of Smith Road in Kannapolis.

• Keosha Santana Williams, 27, was charged Wednesday with a fictitious tag or license plate.

• Justin Blaine Evans, 40, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

• William Alexander Norris, 25, was charged Wednesday with breaking and entering a building.

• Gary Lynn Patterson, 39, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Thursday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 200 block of Claymont Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported a vehicle was shot into while in the 1500 block of West Innes Street.

• Thomas Leon Dillon, 24, was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance.