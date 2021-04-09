College soccer: Catawba women end season with OT loss to Bears

Catawba sports information

SALISBURY — Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Catawba 1-0 in overtime Thursday in the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer tournament.

Catawba finished the shortened season 7-2, losing two out of three to the Bears.

Catawba had a strong first half and came close to scoring on several occasions.

The only goal came in the 96th minute when Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kara Gavaghan headed a pass from teammate Stephani Figueiredo into the back of the net. Gavaghan’s fourth goal of the season sent the Bears to the SAC championship game on Sunday.

Catawba’s Nick Brown was the SAC Coach of the Year, while Katie Beck was SAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Hannah Dunn was SAC Freshman of the Year.