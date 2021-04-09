April 9, 2021

  • 75°

Wolfpack women pick up Mississippi State transfer

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Associated Press

RALEIGH — North Carolina State is adding freshman guard Madison Hayes as a transfer from Mississippi State.

The school announced the addition Thursday. Hayes is a 6-foot guard and a five-star recruit who was named to the coaches’ Southeastern Conference’s all-freshman team last year. Hayes started nine games and averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

In a statement, coach Wes Moore said Hayes offers the ability to attack the rim and shoot the 3-pointer while also making a defensive impact.

The program announced earlier this week that graduate transfer Raina Perez, and seniors Kayla Jones and Kai Crutchfield would return with the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means N.C. State is set to return all five starters and its top eight scorers from a team that won a second straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Indiana in the Sweet 16.

