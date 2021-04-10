April 10, 2021

  • 61°
Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 26 points Friday night. (AP File Photo/Chuck Burton)

Bridges leads Hornets to 127-119 win over short-handed Bucks

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 26 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 127-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing Friday night without all five of their usual starters.

The Hornets (27-24) are three games above .500 for the first time since January 2017. Charlotte finished that 2016-17 season with a 36-46 record.

Charlotte had five players score at least 18 points. Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham each scored 20 points. Jalen McDaniels had 19 and PJ Washington added 18.

Milwaukee lost its third straight as it rested its top players one night after closing a six-game trip with a 116-101 loss at Dallas. Jordan Nwora, a rookie second-round pick from Louisville, scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Bucks.

Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a fourth straight game with a sore left knee that has kept him out of six of the Bucks’ last 11 contests. The Bucks also were missing Jrue Holiday (bruised left knee), Donte DiVincenzo (bruised right hip), Brook Lopez (sore back), Khris Middleton (sore right knee) and reserve forward P.J. Tucker (strained left calf).

Tucker has missed the Bucks’ last nine games. DiVincenzo, Holiday, Lopez and Middleton all had played Thursday.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was unsure how soon they could return.

“We’ll see how they feel over the next day or two,” Budenholzer said before the game. “I think we’re hopeful, with maybe P.J. being the exception, that these guys could all be on the shorter end of it. But Giannis has missed several games, so we’ve got to see how he feels. These guys are a little banged up.”

Charlotte also was missing some key players.

The Hornets announced last Saturday that Gordon Hayward would miss at least four weeks with a sprained right foot. LaMelo Ball hasn’t played since March 20 because of a fractured right wrist. Malik Monk has a sprained right ankle and hasn’t played since April 1.

In their last home game, the Bucks were missing four starters plus usual sixth man Bobby Portis, but gave the New York Knicks all they could handle before falling 102-96.

The Bucks reserves weren’t quite as competitive Friday.

Charlotte pulled ahead for good on a Bridges 3-pointer midway through the first quarter and led by as many as 21.

Jeff Teague scored 19 and Bryn Forbes added 18 for the Bucks, who had six players in double figures.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Improved to 2-0 against the Bucks this season. The Hornets beat the Bucks 126-114 at Charlotte on Jan. 30. Before this season, the Hornets had lost their last five meetings with the Bucks.

Bucks: This was the Bucks’ lone home contest in a 10-game stretch. They visit Orlando, Minnesota and Atlanta in their next three games. … Zora Stephenson became the first woman to work play-by-play duties in a regular-season game on a Bucks broadcast crew Friday. Stephenson, typically the sideline reporter on Bucks broadcasts, was substituting for Jim Paschke.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Atlanta on Sunday in the first of three straight home games. The Hornets will attempt to complete a sweep of their three-game, regular-season series with the Hawks.

Bucks: At Orlando on Sunday to start a three-game trip. The Bucks won 121-99 at Orlando on Jan. 11 in their only previous matchup this season.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Print Article

Comments

High School

High school football: Hornets overpower South to secure playoff spot

Crime

Jeffrey MacDonald won’t be released despite deteriorating health

Business

Amazon warehouse workers reject union in Alabama

Nation/World

Ex-NFL player’s brain to be probed for trauma-related harm after Rock Hill shootings

Education

Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term

Education

Cooper OKs bill offering K-12 students summer school option

High School

High school football: Record night for Pinckney as East cruises; Carson wins thriller in OT

Nation/World

D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer Ray Lambert dies at 100

Nation/World

Prince Philip was always defined by role as husband of British queen

BREAKING NEWS

One dead, several injured after head-on collision in China Grove

Crime

Man, woman charged for selling drugs to undercover deputies

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with indecent liberties with children

Local

Spencer town board gets look at Park Plaza progress

Business

‘Applicant market’: Unemployment rate improving as businesses hire more workers

Local

National, local business leaders praise Salisbury’s initiative to support Black-owned operations

Nation/World

Tillis has prostate cancer surgery

Coronavirus

Adverse reactions surface from Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Nation/World

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Biden seeks crackdown on homemade firearms

Nation/World

Victim of former NFL player’s rampage wrote of faith, life’s fragility

News

Wrongly imprisoned man gets $750,000

High School

West falls to Statesville, finishes second in NPC

Education

Middle, high school students head back to classes full time