April 11, 2021

Ann Farabee column: I see you

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

By Ann Farabee

Walking in the grocery store felt like a privilege. Every color imaginable was there. There was even fruit! The colors seemed brighter than I remembered. Hmm? The grocery store is a beautiful place? I had never noticed it.

Until… I was no longer going to it.

There were people.

They thought no one was paying attention to them.

They thought no one was even noticing them.

They surely did not think anyone was appreciating them.

But I saw you. Some of you I knew. Most of you I did not. When I passed by you, I may not have even acknowledged you. We may — or may not — have said hello in passing.

But I felt like I knew you.

You were a family member buying food for a meal, sometimes with a child in tow.

You were the one who helps your child daily with schoolwork.

You were the one who leads them in prayer at night.

I have seen you volunteering — at food pantries, at organizations, at church, with youth sports.

I see you investing in lives of your children — and some who are not your children — so they can be successful.

I see you — the one who prays for many daily, and they don’t even realize it.

I see you — the worker that always goes beyond expectations. You are the pastor, the teacher, the nurse, the plumber, the cashier, the businessman, the mail carrier, the delivery man.

I see you — the exhausted parents — or grandparents — raising children.

I see you — caring for the elderly or the sick who need constant care.

I see you — the father — the grandfather — who always finds time to say yes, even if your tired body is saying no.

I see you making sacrifices daily for others.

I am so thankful we are not in this journey called life alone.

I smile as I think about you — those who would be at my doorstep in a minute if I needed you. And… I would be at yours if you needed me.

That is the way life is…

We are family.

Not always by blood… but family in our hearts.

Never feel that no one cares.

Never feel that no one notices.

We see you. We know how hard you work. We appreciate how hard you work.

We just fail to tell you.

Sometimes we even live in the same house — and still fail to tell you.

But we know. We are all doing the best we can.

We are still in the midst of a season of life that has been like none other.

1 Thessalonians 5:11 says for us to encourage one another and build each other up.

Love and encouragement matters now more than ever.

Tell someone you appreciate them.

We all need to hear it.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

