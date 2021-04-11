April 11, 2021

  • 63°

Concord City Council wants to name bridge for fallen officer, Rowan native

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:05 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

CONCORD — The Concord City Council on Thursday passed a resolution supporting an application to rename a bridge in town in honor of an officer killed on duty in December.

Jason Shuping, a Rowan County native and resident, was shot and killed on duty when responding to a carjacking on Dec. 16. The suspect was killed in the ensuing shootout and another officer was wounded as well. Shuping was 25.

The city responded to his death with a laundry list of memorial efforts, including a $100,000 fallen officer memorial, establishment of a nonprofit police foundation, magnets memorializing Shuping displayed on police vehicles and an effort to rename the bridge over I-85 and Bruton Smith Parkway in honor of Shuping.

Renaming the bridge falls under the purview of the N.C. Department of Transportation. The city filed an application requesting the bridge be named, and the next step in the process of petitioning NCDOT was for the council to support the renaming.

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said he is confident in the process moving forward and the entire board supported the renaming effort. Dusch noted Shuping was the first officer the city had lost in the line of duty in 120 years.

Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek said he is supportive of the city’s responses to Shuping’s death. The city also allowed a debrief for every officer to hear the details of what happened on Dec. 16.

“At the police department, we don’t need a bridge to remember him, but for many in the community it is going to be a good visual reminder,” Gacek said. “The entire Concord community lost a police officer.”

Gacek said no one in the department has gotten over Shuping’s death and he is not sure if the department will return to the same sense of normalcy it had before. A group was planning to travel to Washington D.C. for Law Enforcement Memorial day in May, but the trip had to be postponed until October. The same day it was pushed back, a department captain started soliciting more people to go.

Print Article

Comments

Local

‘Meet the need’: Rowan County Health Department looks to add to vaccination options

Local

Seaford is first woman in county hired for town manager position since the ’90s

Local

Colonial Spring Frolic makes a comeback to kick off museum’s year

Local

Concord City Council wants to name bridge for fallen officer, Rowan native

Education

RSS administration will recommend selling Faith Elementary property to charter school

Business

Inspired by advice from father-in-law, Angela Mills launches her own business in memory of him

Local

Rowan County Democrats re-elect leaders, pass resolutions

Local

Baseball: Memories come alive in Ferebee book

Local

During Child Abuse Prevention Month, professionals reflect on detecting abuse in a virtual world

Business

Biz Roundup: Small Business Center announces spring slate of workshop for business owners

Clubs

Kiwanis Pancake Festival starts Friday

Local

Rowan fire marshal seeks to clear up confusion, worry caused by solicitation letter

Education

Fun every day: Fifth anniversary for Yadkin Path Montessori School

Nation/World

Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for support for Philip

News

North Carolina sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

News

Cooper OKs bill offering K-12 students summer school option

High School

High school football: Playoff time means get ready for ‘big-boy football’

High School

High school football: Hornets overpower South to secure playoff spot

Business

Amazon warehouse workers reject union in Alabama

Crime

Jeffrey MacDonald won’t be released despite deteriorating health

Nation/World

Ex-NFL player’s brain to be probed for trauma-related harm after Rock Hill shootings

Education

Duke University to require COVID vaccinations for fall term

Education

Cooper OKs bill offering K-12 students summer school option

High School

High school football: Record night for Pinckney as East cruises; Carson wins thriller in OT