April 12, 2021

Blotter: Man charged with hitting man with car, fleeing while intoxicated

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, April 12, 2021

SALISBURY – A Landis man is accused of driving while impaired and fleeing the scene after hitting someone.

Robert Demond Shipp, 29, was charged Friday with felony inflicting serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run and possession of an open container of alcohol in a passenger area.

Shipp allegedly hit another man, causing a concussion and open head injury on North Main Street in Kannapolis, then fled the scene. The warrant for Shipp’s arrest alleges impaired driving caused the injury.

Shipp was arrested by a Kannapolis police officer, transported to the Rowan County Detention Center and held under a $20,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Robert Allen Hobson, 52, of Rockwell, was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Hobson was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and two glass smoking pipes.

• Johnny David Johnson, 50, of Salisbury, was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle on Tuesday and arrested on Friday. Johnson allegedly broke into a Chevrolet truck.

• Christy Michelle Lewis, 39, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine on Friday.

• David Ray Osborne, 73, of Rockwell, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing on a gun on Saturday.

