Rowan Health Department receives 400 Pfizer, 800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for week

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation has increased slightly this week in preparation for an event at Livingstone College.

The health department received 400 Pfizer vaccines that it will administer at a Thursday afternoon drive-thru clinic at West End Plaza. Another 800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which only require one shot, will be distributed during a mass vaccination event at Livingstone College.

The Livingstone College event is for students, staff and the general public. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:45 p.m. Similar to the county’s drive-thru clinics, the Livingstone event allows people to select an appointment times. People can sign up for the Livingstone College clinic, which will be held in the school’s New Trent Gymnasium, by calling 980-432-1800 and selecting option No. 1.

Parking for the college’s clinic will be off campus, but golf carts will shuttle participants to the gym. All shots will be provided in private cubicles.

“The best protection we have against COVID-19 is the vaccination,” said Livingstone President Jimmy Jenkins.“In order for us to return to some resemblance of normalcy and to lessen some of the restrictions we currently have in place, we are strongly encouraging all of our students, faculty and staff to secure your spot to get your shot.”

The Thursday clinic at West End Plaza, which starts at 5:15 p.m and ends at 7 p.m., still had appointments available Monday afternoon. To sign up for an appointment, visit rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics.

In another mass vaccination event this week, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to existing patients as well as the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. People can sign up for an appointment at rowandiagnostic.com or by calling 704-216-7070.

So far, 31,511 Rowan County residents, or 22.2%, have been partially vaccinated. Of those, 22,057 people, or 15.5% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The number of new, daily positives has remained relatively flat, with about 397 in the previous 14 days. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized in the 18-county region that contains Rowan County — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, reported 202 people were hospitalized on Monday. Hospitalization number have also remained relatively flat in recent weeks.