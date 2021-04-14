April 14, 2021

  • 52°

Board of Elections to purchase upgraded voting equipment using federal grant

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Elections on Tuesday approved the purchase of 42 upgraded voting machines and one central scanner and tabulator using a federal grant.

The county currently has 49 ES&S AutoMARKS voting machines, which were received in 2006. Though still operable and without issues, they are no longer manufactured. Additionally, in past elections, including the 2020 general election, the board has borrowed from Iredell County a DS450 central scanner and tabulator to conduct recounts. That machine is provided by the state and available for use by surrounding counties, but with an associated cost for operation.

Discussion of purchasing new ES&S ExpressVote machines began in March, and since then, board members have attended the mandatory virtual public demonstrations hosted by Microsoft teams and a simulated election, led by ES&S, to test the equipment’s accuracy.

The board received a $244,691 grant earlier this year from the federal HAVA Election Security Fund, which comes from the Help America Vote Act of 2002. The board used around $40,000 to offset some costs in the 2020 general election, including two voting machine rentals and the tabulator used during the recount.

The total cost of the 42 new voting machines for each precinct, the software and one DS450 machine amounts to $206,176. But since the board only has $205,220 remaining from the federal grant, Rowan County Board of Elections Director Brenda McCubbins suggested deducting the cost of training for the 42 ExpressVote machines since the board is now familiar with the equipment, which reduces the cost by $1,700 and allows the purchase to be fully funded by the HAVA grant.

However, required with the purchase of the DS450 machine is a yearly warranty and maintenance cost of about $4,300, which was “an irritant” to board member Dave Collins since the machine may only be used during major elections. While both board members George Benson and Catrelia Hunter made motions to purchase the equipment based on McCubbins’ suggestion, Collins and board member Mary Blanton voted against the purchase due to the yearly maintenance fee. Board chair John Hudson was the tie-breaking vote in favor of the purchase. The motion carried 3-2.

“I’m for it because we’re not relying on anyone but ourselves,” Benson said during the meeting.

Hunter said “there are uncertainties all around” for either decision, but that the board should proceed with the purchase while it has the funds to do so.

Beginning 2022-23, McCubbins said the county will need to purchase a few additional ExpressVote voting machines to keep as spares. Each machine costs around $3,300.

Also at the meeting, McCubbins said the state board has authorized county boards to destroy physical copies of election records from 2019 and earlier. State law outlines guidance and a schedule for retaining such records.

Additionally, McCubbins told board members she will complete her Certification Program for Election and Voter Registration Professionals by June 27.

The board does not plan to meet again for a regular meeting until July 20 when the newly appointed county board members are sworn in. The State Board of Elections will formally recommend county members on June 29. The county board will appoint precinct judges at the Aug. 17 meeting.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246. 

Print Article

Comments

Health

County updates health director job description, will advertise for position

Elections

Board of Elections to purchase upgraded voting equipment using federal grant

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager drives in winning run in first game as Mariners split doubleheader with Orioles

Local

City exhausts this year’s funds for Innes Street Improvements, Municipal Services District grant programs

Landis

Landis adopts amendments to Zoning Ordinance related to signs, Planning Board terms

Nation/World

Cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Nation/World

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

Crime

Blotter: April 13

Coronavirus

County switches vaccines for Livingstone clinic after federal, state guidance

Coronavirus

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Education

Superintendent talks first 100 days, dives into district data

Business

‘It was an answer to a call:’ TenderHearted Home Care celebrates 10 years of providing care at home

News

Political Notebook: Local polls find increasing number of North Carolinians want COVID-19 vaccine

News

Trial begins on challenge to latest NC voter ID law

Local

Burch, Fisher, Marsh honored as 2021 recipients of Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Humanitarian Award

Landis

Landis board talks revenues, budget planning, department updates

College

College baseball: Catawba rolls 7-1 and 24-1

Nation/World

Student fires at officers at Tennessee school, is killed

Nation/World

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Crime

Man receives consecutive prison sentences for sex offenses

Education

RSS Board of Education approves Faith Elementary sale

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department receives 400 Pfizer, 800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for week

Crime

Blotter: Accident in Food Lion only weekend shooting to produce injuries

Crime

Salisbury man charged with felony drug crimes