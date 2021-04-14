High school girls soccer: Hornets stay undefeated

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team defeated Oak Grove 4-1 on Wednesday to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Central Carolina Conference.

Scoring for the Hornets were Sutton Webb, Caroline Cardelle, Lillie Rusher and Izzy Banish.

Assists were credited to: Webb, Cardelle and Piper Muire.

Hannah Schmeltzer recorded 12 saves for the Hornets.

Next up for the Hornets is Senior Night on Monday vs. Ledford.

Game time is 6 p.m.