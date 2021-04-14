High school girls soccer: Hornets stay undefeated
Staff report
SALISBURY — Salisbury’s girls soccer team defeated Oak Grove 4-1 on Wednesday to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Central Carolina Conference.
Scoring for the Hornets were Sutton Webb, Caroline Cardelle, Lillie Rusher and Izzy Banish.
Assists were credited to: Webb, Cardelle and Piper Muire.
Hannah Schmeltzer recorded 12 saves for the Hornets.
Next up for the Hornets is Senior Night on Monday vs. Ledford.
Game time is 6 p.m.
