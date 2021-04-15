April 15, 2021

  • 64°
Duke's Matthew Hurt is leaving the Blue Devils for the NBA. (File photo courtesy of ACC)

Duke star Hurt sets sights on NBA

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

DURHAM (AP) — Duke forward Matthew Hurt is declaring for the NBA draft and intends to hire an agent following a breakout sophomore season in which he became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top scorer.

The Blue Devils (13-11) faced a season-long battle trying to make their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament before they pulled out of the ACC Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test that ended their season. Hurt was Duke’s consistent offensive presence throughout as he nearly doubled his per-game scoring average to 18.3 points.

Hurt averaged 18.6 points in conference play. His 56% shooting ranked second in the ACC and included 56-of-126 3-point accuracy (44%), helping him earn All-ACC first team and most improved player honors.

In a release Wednesday, the 6-foot-9 Hurt thanked his family, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his staff, saying it was a dream to play at the school. He also stated his dream of playing in the NBA, adding that Duke made him a better player and person “and has put me in a position to take this next step in my career.”

Hurt’s announcement comes 13 days after teammate DJ Steward announced he would enter the draft and hire an agent.

Krzyzewski wished Hurt the best and said the NBA team that drafts him is getting a player dedicated to his craft. The coach added, “He is already a pro in how he approaches the game and approaches his development as a player and a person.”

Print Article

Comments

Business

‘It’s our big time’: Salisbury Farmers Market reopens Saturday

Education

Schools capital funding still frozen as RSS sends local budget to county

Business

Shields, Cheerwine Festival receive N.C. Main Street Awards

Kannapolis

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

Education

Horizons Unlimited will hold in-person summer camps

Education

Education briefs: Catawba planning for more in-person activities, free summer school tuition

Coronavirus

County’s full COVID-19 vaccinations top 22,600

High School

High school golf: With Merrell, Mustangs back on top

Local

Spencer investigating rat problem on South Iredell Street

News

Livingstone, Mission House Church to host national ‘Black Voters Matter’ listening session

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Groundbreaking on Pennant Square signals next phase in downtown Kannapolis revitalization

Nation/World

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Nation/World

Prosecutors: No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting

Nation/World

Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

Nation/World

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

Crime

Blotter: April 14

Elections

Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

Crime

Salisbury woman arrested in Myrtle Beach for abducting child

Health

County updates health director job description, will advertise for position

High School

High school tennis: East beats Carson, still hopes to share NPC title

Elections

Board of Elections to purchase upgraded voting equipment using federal grant

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager drives in winning run in first game as Mariners split doubleheader with Orioles

Local

City exhausts this year’s funds for Innes Street Improvements, Municipal Services District grant programs