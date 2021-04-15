April 15, 2021

  • 64°
Dr. Opeyemi Olabisi (second from left), principal investigator for the Duke APOL1 Study, joins the Duke CTSI TransPop team for the study launch in Kannapolis.

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — Through her participation in COVID-19 research with the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Connelia Houston learned about a new study in Kannapolis for people of African descent.

The Duke APOL1 Study at the N.C. Research Campus needs people like Houston who are 50 or older, have African ancestry and do not have kidney disease, diabetes or HIV. Houston, an attorney in Charlotte who lives in Harrisburg, decided to enroll.

“I was interested in this study due to my African ancestry, and I was so very pleasantly surprised at how easy everything was,” Houston said. “I felt great after I did it.”

Participants provide small samples of blood and urine that scientists will use to better understand why people of African descent are four times more likely to develop kidney disease than Caucasians by studying gene mutations that increase the risk of kidney disease.

People of African descent have a high risk of kidney disease because of changes in the apolipoprotein L1, or APOL1, gene. In the United States, 13% of Black people carry APOL1 gene changes that cause kidney disease.

But not everyone who carries APOL1 gene changes will develop kidney disease. Right now, there is no treatment for APOL1-associated kidney disease, and doctors don’t have a way to screen for people with APOL1 gene changes who are likely to develop kidney disease.

Dr. Opeyemi Olabisi hopes to change that. Olabisi is the principal investigator of the Duke APOL1 Study, based in Durham and Kannapolis. His research could pave the way for innovative prevention and treatment of APOL1-associated kidney disease.

Dr. Opeyemi Olabisi

He partnered with CTSI’s Translational Population Health Research group and the MURDOCK Study, Duke’s landmark research study based in Kannapolis, to recruit people with African ancestry living in and near Cabarrus County.

“We are excited to launch the second site for our study and enroll people from Kannapolis, Concord, Charlotte and the surrounding area,” Olabisi said. “There is an urgent need to understand why some people who carry the variant APOL1 gene avoid kidney disease, as well as the molecular pathways of disease activated by the mutation.”

The APOL1 gene was discovered in 2010 and is a major contributor to the high percentage of African Americans on dialysis, Olabisi said. While 17% of the U.S. population suffering from kidney disease are African American, up to 40% of the patients on dialysis are African-American, he said.

Half of people on dialysis don’t live more than three years.

“That’s where my sense of urgency comes from,” said Olabisi, a rising star who was jointly recruited to Duke University in 2019 by the Department of Medicine and the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute.

For Houston, joining the Duke APOL1 Study allowed her to contribute to research that could make a difference in her community.

“If by giving a little bit of myself I could help someone else, I want to do that,” she said. “This is something that’s easy to do and give back.”

Her daughter, who graduated from the Rowan County Early College and now attends Duke University, wants to study endocrinology. This also made Houston interested in the Duke APOL1 Study and supporting new discoveries in kidney disease to understand why people of African descent are at higher risk.

“I hope this study will have an effect down the line and can start conversations about improving people’s health,” Houston said.

Appointments take about 30 minutes in Kannapolis. Compensation is offered. To learn more, call 704-250-5861, email TransPop@duke.edu or visit bit.ly/DukeAPOL1.

Print Article

Comments

Business

‘It’s our big time’: Salisbury Farmers Market reopens Saturday

Education

Schools capital funding still frozen as RSS sends local budget to county

Business

Shields, Cheerwine Festival receive N.C. Main Street Awards

Kannapolis

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

Education

Horizons Unlimited will hold in-person summer camps

Education

Education briefs: Catawba planning for more in-person activities, free summer school tuition

Coronavirus

County’s full COVID-19 vaccinations top 22,600

High School

High school golf: With Merrell, Mustangs back on top

Local

Spencer investigating rat problem on South Iredell Street

News

Livingstone, Mission House Church to host national ‘Black Voters Matter’ listening session

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Groundbreaking on Pennant Square signals next phase in downtown Kannapolis revitalization

Nation/World

J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Nation/World

Prosecutors: No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting

Nation/World

Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

Nation/World

Former Minnesota cop charged in shooting of Black motorist

Crime

Blotter: April 14

Elections

Former North Carolina Gov. McCrory enters US Senate race

Crime

Salisbury woman arrested in Myrtle Beach for abducting child

Health

County updates health director job description, will advertise for position

High School

High school tennis: East beats Carson, still hopes to share NPC title

Elections

Board of Elections to purchase upgraded voting equipment using federal grant

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager drives in winning run in first game as Mariners split doubleheader with Orioles

Local

City exhausts this year’s funds for Innes Street Improvements, Municipal Services District grant programs