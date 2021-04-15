Letter: Democrats take Black Americans for granted

I have to keep it short. First, to the Black community, I grew up playing football where I was the only white playing. Some are still my friends. I’m 63.

The Democrats took you for granted until recently when Black Americans started to think for themselves and voted for Trump. They now know it’s a matter of time before you all wake up. You’re now thinking for yourselves and that’s dangerous for them. So, they are now trying to replace you with illegal immigrants that they think they can control easier.

Please look at what is happening. They’re letting your cities burn and become run down and criminals run free. I know they will say it’s racist for me to say this, but it’s not; it’s the truth.

The Democrats want have a one-party system, where they tell all of us what to do, to say, to think and who to believe in. This is the first year where Christians are not the majority in the U.S — some even wanted Oral Roberts University removed from the NCAA tournament because they are a Christian university.

Please pray about it, and in Jesus’ name. I pray our eyes are opened to the truth one way or the other. The news is lying to you and censoring what you see. Don’t let them destroy our country and our faith.

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove