April 17, 2021

High school football: Playoff scores

By Post Sports

Published 10:31 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Asheville Reynolds 14, West Rowan 7
Asheville Roberson 36, A.L. Brown 29
Bear Grass 48, Perquimans 42
Cary Panther Creek 21, Charlotte Olympic 14
Charlotte Catholic 28, Shelby Crest 21
Charlotte Providence 44, Hickory Ridge 34
Clayton 31, Southeast Guilford 17
Clayton Cleveland 49, Southern Durham 0
Cornelius Hough 43, Morrisville Green Hope 8
Croatan 55, Mayodan McMichael 7
Durham Hillside 42, South Caldwell 26
East Carteret 60, Newton Grove Hobbton 40
East Surry 62, North Moore 6
Eastern Alamance 42, Rocky Mount 28
Elkin 35, Andrews 28
Greensboro Dudley 28, Watauga County 8
Greensboro Grimsley 27, East Forsyth 13
Havelock 56, Southern Guilford 14
Hope Mills South View 20, Fayetteville Britt 7
Kings Mountain 49, Concord Robinson 6
Lawndale Burns 13, Lenoir Hibriten 12
Lee County 34, Greenville Rose 26
Louisburg 50, Salemburg Lakewood 0
Matthews Butler 42, Robert B. Glenn 7
Matthews Weddington 42, Asheville 0
Monroe 47, Statesville 21
Mount Pleasant 21, West Lincoln 20
New Bern 37, Scotland 16
North Davidson 40, Canton Pisgah 14

North Rowan 66, Community School of Davidson 26

Northampton County 36, North Duplin 0
Oak Grove 17, Ashe County 12
Pamlico County 50, West Columbus 8
Pinetown Northside 35, Goldsboro Rosewood 34
Pittsboro Northwood 17, West Carteret 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, Fayetteville Pine Forest 7
Reidsville 50, Southwest Onslow 0
Rolesville 41, Holly Springs 0
Salisbury 52, Maiden 12
Shelby 42, Walkertown 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 33, Roanoke Rapids 12
Southern Pines Pinecrest 24, Friendship 17
St. Pauls 35, Randleman 9
Tarboro 62, Manteo 7
Wake Forest 30, Raleigh Millbrook 27
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Red Springs 28
Washington 35, South Granville 0
West Brunswick 42, Chapel Hill 35
Western Alamance 38, Fayetteville Sanford 13
Wilmington Hoggard def. Raleigh Leesville Road, forfeit
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 36, Alexander Central 7

