April 17, 2021

High school football: Wonders’ season ends

By Mike London

Published 11:24 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — T.C. Roberson had taken A.L. Brown down to the wire twice in classic playoff games, including last season’s 56-50 verdict.

On Friday, the Rams got over the hump and beat the Wonders 36-29 in a first-round 3AA playoff game at Memorial Stadium.

A.L. Brown scored with 1:46 left to get within a touchdown, but the Wonders couldn’t recover the enusing onside kick.

The fourth-seeded Wonders (6-2) were in control early, taking a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a short TD run by Tyreik Harris.

A fumble recovery led to a 37-yard Cam Kromah to Jacob Booker touchdown pass, and the Wonders had a 14-0 lead.

But T.C. Roberson quarterback Brody Whitson had a phenomenal night. He would lead the Rams back, with three touchdown passes, two TD runs, two 2-point conversion passes and  two PAT kicks. He had a hand or foot in all 36 points scored by the fifth-seeded Rams (7-1).

The Wonders went down 15-14 in the second quarter, but took a 22-15 lead two minutes before halftime on a 5-yard run by Amareon Plummer and a 2-point conversion pass.

It was 22-all heading to the fourth quarter, but Whitson and receiver Rodney McDay turned it on.

With the Wonders trailing 36-22, Kromah hit Booker for a 40-yard score with 1:46 left.

T.C. Roberson will be at home next week against No. 8 Dudley. Dudley beat No. 1 seed Watauga 28-8.

 

 

 

 

 

