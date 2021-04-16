High school girls soccer: Carson wins again; Raiders get first victory

From staff reports

Carson’s girls soccer team won easily against Statesville on Thursday in North Piedmont Conference action.

Hannah Isley scored three goals to lead a 7-0 victory. Makayla Borst scored twice, and Riley Isley and Lindsey Conrad had a goal each for the Cougars (7-1, 6-1).

•••

South Rowan got its first win on Wednesday when the Raiders topped .A.L. Brown 3-0 in non-conference action.

Asciri Garcia, Bryleigh Beaver and Zoey Nichols scored goals, with Ava Schyler, Mackenzie Chabala and Paige Chabala providing assists.

Cheyanne Hunter made nine saves for the Raiders (1-7).