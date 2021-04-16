April 16, 2021

  • 39°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - State Rep. Harry Warren, R-76, pictured here in September 2020.

Rep. Warren’s bill would prohibit parking in electric vehicle charging stations

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A bill in the N.C. House to prohibit and punish a non-electric vehicle driver from parking in a space designated an electric vehicle charging station has made it to the Senate.

House Bill 296, primarily sponsored by Rep. Harry Warren, a Rowan County Republican representing the 76th district, passed the House 115-4 on March 31, with four Republicans in opposition. Those include Reps. Kelly Hastings, R-110, Larry Pittman, R-83, David Rogers, R-112, and House Speaker Tim Moore.

Pittman, who used to represent part of Rowan County before the 2020 general election, did not state during House floor debate why he opposed the measure.

The bill establishes a $100 fine for violating the parking restriction and calls on the spaces to be designated by a sign. Similar to handicap parking restrictions, it would be enforced by any state, county, city or municipal authority tasked with overseeing other parking laws and ordinances.

The bill restricts local governments from implementing any additional fees for violating the parking restriction. Additionally, electric vehicles must be connected to the recharging equipment while in the space.

Warren told the Post a similar measure was filed last year, but no action was made on the proposal. Upon request from the primary sponsors of that bill, Warren agreed to lead this effort during the current legislative session.

If approved, it would become effective on Dec. 1.

In 2019, the General Assembly passed legislation exempting electric vehicle charging stations from regulation as public utilities, allowing for the expansion of charging stations across the state.

Warren said for years now he’s kept an eye on the industry in terms of pushing manufacturers to produce electric vehicles. With North Carolina consistently ranking high for tourism across the U.S., the need to accommodate electric vehicles is here.

“Electric vehicles are going to be coming onto the roads in greater numbers each and every year,” Warren said. “We have to be in a position to facilitate charging these cars.”

Warren said while he acknowledges the positive environmental impact electric vehicles could have, but his primary consideration is “keeping North Carolina ahead of the curve.”

“We’re just accepting the inevitable and preparing for it ahead of time,” he added.

Currently, there are at least four electric vehicle charging stations in Rowan County. Those stations can be located at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, the Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center, the Historical Mint Park at the intersection of East Innes and Depot streets and the Hampton Inn on Klumac Road.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

News

Defendant convicted in attempted murder case on the run after fleeing from trial

Business

Downtown Gateway Building to be renamed for late Paul Fisher

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 data for April 15

Local

Rep. Warren’s bill would prohibit parking in electric vehicle charging stations

Local

Historic Preservation Commission approves Integro Technologies expansion, Paint the Pavement project

Education

Faith Academy, RSS will negotiate over what goes, stays in elementary school

Crime

Teacher killed in Alamance County shootout with Mexican drug cartel

Coronavirus

Bill would give more tax breaks on COVID-19 loans

Nation/World

No response as divers knock on capsized ship’s hull

Local

Quotes of the week

Crime

Blotter: Man found on church property with litany of drugs

Crime

Man charged in connection to 2019 overdose death

Business

‘It’s our big time’: Salisbury Farmers Market reopens Saturday

Education

Schools capital funding still frozen as RSS sends local budget to county

Business

Shields, Cheerwine Festival receive N.C. Main Street Awards

Kannapolis

Duke University launches kidney disease study in Kannapolis for people of African descent

Education

Horizons Unlimited will hold in-person summer camps

Education

Education briefs: Catawba planning for more in-person activities, free summer school tuition

Coronavirus

County’s full COVID-19 vaccinations top 22,600

High School

High school golf: With Merrell, Mustangs back on top

Local

Spencer investigating rat problem on South Iredell Street

News

Livingstone, Mission House Church to host national ‘Black Voters Matter’ listening session

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Groundbreaking on Pennant Square signals next phase in downtown Kannapolis revitalization