April 16, 2021

Rowan County COVID-19 data for April 15

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021

SALISBURY — The most recent COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County occurred April 3 and 4, according to state data updated Thursday.

As cases and hospitalizations have remained steady and relatively low in Rowan County, COVID-19 deaths have declined, too. Of the 299 deaths, just three occurred in March. So far, two have occurred in April.

While the state is delayed in providing dates of death after the fatality occurs, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed dates for all 299 in Rowan County.

Other local COVID-19 details reflected in the state’s update on Thursday is as follows:

• There are 32,759 Rowan residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccination, which is 23.1% of the population, and 23,597 who are considered fully vaccinated, which is 16.6%. The partial vaccination number is 3,047 doses greater than one week ago, and the full vaccination number is 3,072 greater than one week ago.
• Hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the 18-county area known as the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — included 222 people with COVID-19. Of those, 50 had been admitted in the previous 24 hours.
• The state reported 31 new positives in Rowan County on Thursday. In the previous two weeks, there have been 389 COVID-19 positives.
• There are four COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities and no clusters in school settings. The active outbreaks include: 13 cases at Brightmoor Nursing Center, three cases at Alpha Concord Plantation, three cases at Deal Care Inn and two cases at the Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center.

