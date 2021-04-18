High school baseball preview: East Rowan’s Hunter likely ace of stacked deck of Mustang pitchers

By Mike London

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan head coach Brett Hatley says the most action his infielders figure to see when Jake Hunter is pitching is throwing the ball around after strikeouts.

“We can play offense or defense, different lineups depending on game situations,” Hatley said. “We’ve got a lot of guys swinging it well right now. Everyone on our roster will be valuable.”

With the pitching staffEast has, expectations are high for the first league title since 2014, but everyone also expects Carson, West Rowan and North Iredell to be strong in the North Piedmont Conference.

“We’re always going to have high expectations as a team,” Hatley said. “In this short season, one bad night could knock you out of the playoffs, but we’re in a good situation. We’re not just blessed with talent. We’ve got good senior leadership. We’ve got guys who are good teammates.”

East Rowan baseball preview

Coach: Brett Hatley (2nd year, 5-1).

Players to watch: Pitchers Jake Hunter, JD Basinger, Cameron Padgett and Chance Mako

Key losses: Wayne Mize, Charlie Klingler, Corbin Durham, Blake White

2019 record: 17-11

2020 record: 5-1

Opening Day: April 27, at North Davidson

Home opener: April 28, East Forsyth

Conference regular-season championships (20): 1962, 1964, 1966, 1968, 1970, 1972, 1975, 1982, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014