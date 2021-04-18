Kannapolis Police searching for suspect who fled scene of homicide

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a convenience store at the intersection of Lane Street and Wright Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday. A female victim was shot and died from her injuries at the scene.

Police officers are searching for a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene. No further information or images of the vehicle were immediately released.

Kannapolis Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, one can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.