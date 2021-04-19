Afternoon, evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned Thursday

SALISBURY — This week’s drive-thru vaccination clinic hosted by the Rowan County Health Department will be 1:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The clinic will be held in the parking of West End Plaza, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, and offer roughly 1,400 Pfizer vaccines to the public, including 220 left over from an event at Livingstone College on Saturday. Anyone 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated Thursday.

There were still plenty of appointments available Monday afternoon. People can sign up for an appointment by visiting rowancountync.gov/covidvaccine or calling the COVID-19 hotline at 980-432-1800 and selecting option No. 1. The Rowan County Health Department asks that people who sign up for an appointment make themselves available for a second dose on Wednesday, May 12.

People can schedule a second appointment after completing the first by calling 980-432-1800 or scanning a QR code received on Thursday.

So far, 33,610 Rowan County residents, or about 23,7%, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is below state and national averages and among the worst in the state. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 36.8% of North Carolinians have received at least one dose and 46.6% of state residents 18 or older are vaccinated (a number not available on a county level). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 39.5% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose.

Rowan residents fully vaccinated number 24,845, which is 17.5% of the population.

The number of new, daily positives in the county remains steady, with 25 new cases reported Monday. There have been 433 positives reported in the previous two weeks.

COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents remain at 299, with no new ones reported Monday.