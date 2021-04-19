Blotter: Concord man arrested in Rowan for indecent liberties with children

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Local authorities on Sunday charged a Concord man on four felony counts of indecent liberties with a child on behalf of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua James Jackson, 34, of Concord received the charges after committing “lewd and lascivious acts” upon a child younger than the age of 16 years old. One charge stems from an incident with a child throughout 2019, while the other three stem from incidents occurring from April 2020 to December 2020. The arrest reports lists two different sets of initials, indicating at least two minor victims were involved.

Jackson received a bond of $20,000.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Blake Lee Wilbanks, 20, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with two felony counts of breaking and entering a building on the 1100 block of Edgefield Drive and a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon serious injury after allegedly assaulting someone in the residence with a knife. He was also charged with felony possession of burglary tools and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Wilbanks also received a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a bond of $25,000.

• Dustin Blake Sloop, 33, of China Grove was charged Sunday with felony conspiracy, felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony larceny as well as misdemeanor first degree trespassing after allegedly stealing a motor vehicle and committing a larceny against Carolina Stalite Co.

• Tennessee James Powell, 29, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony conspiracy in connection with Dustin Blake Sloop’s charges.

• Robert Marshall Hastings of Statesville was charged Friday with one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Keith Lamont Spears, 24, of East Spencer was charged Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor injury to real property after allegedly hitting his mother on the leg with a bat and stealing more than $200 worth of items from her.

• Junior Enrique Perez, 16, of Kannapolis was charged Saturday with felony speeding to elude arrest in Granite Quarry while an officer was conducting a checkpoint. Perez was also cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

• David Randall Johnson, 44, of Concord was charged Friday with two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property at a local Dollar General. He also received a misdemeanor littering charge after bringing trash onto the property and setting it on fire.

• Janai Neal, 18, of Salisbury was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Sandie R. Shehan, 35, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with three misdemeanor charges including larceny, second degree trespassing and resisting a public officer.

• Greta Joanne Sullivan, 31, of Kannapolis was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.

• James William Parsons, 28, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

• Christian Tyler Foster, 25, of Kannpolis was charged Saturday with two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of Pump Station Road.