April 20, 2021

  • 45°

College baseball: Catawba wins in Kannapolis

By Post Sports

Published 1:28 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Catawba coaches. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Catawba beat Belmont Abbey 5-4 on Monday in a game played at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Jeremy Simpson homered for the Indians.

Joe Butts had two hits and  two RBIs, and Bryce Butler had two hits. Lee Poteat scored the deciding run.

Maddux Holshouser pitched four innings. Caleb Link got the win, and Robbie Cowie got his eighth save.

•••

  The Catawba Indians captured the South Atlantic Conference Regular Season Championship, finishing the regular season with a record of 24-6 in conference.

With the crown, Catawba has earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship.

  Tusculum earned the No. 2 seed with a 25-7 record in SAC play.  Newberry received the No. 3 seed with a 19-9 record in conference, and Wingate picked up the No. 4 seed with a SAC record of 20-10.  Carson-Newman picked up the No. 5 seed after a 19-11 season in conference, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne with a record of 19-13 in SAC play at No. 6.

Rounding out the field of eight for the baseball championship are Coker at the No. 7 seed with a 13-14 record in conference, and Mars Hill at the No. 8 seed with a 12-18 record.

The tournament will be played at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., and will get under way on Thursday, April 22.  Thursday’s games will be single elimination, while the double-elimination portion of the championship will be played Friday, April 23-Monday, April 26.

Catawba’s first game will be on April 23 at 11 a.m.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Bell Tower Green renamed to honor Stanbacks; Nancy Stanback receives key to city

Business

Commissioners green light additional houses at Cherry Treesort in China Grove

Education

A.L. Brown will hold in-person, outdoor graduation

Local

Granite Quarry awards FEMA contract for Granite Lake Park

Local

City to vote on apartment developments, final phases of Grants Creek Greenway project

High School

High school football: North receiver McArthur a rising star

Columnists

Carl Blankenship: Pollen and prejudice make their return

News

Harris pitches $2.3T spending plan on trip to North Carolina

Nation/World

Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man takes deputies on chase with stolen moped

Coronavirus

Afternoon, evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned Thursday

Crime

Concord man charged with woman’s murder in drive-by shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: Have city, county elected officials received COVID-19 vaccine?

Local

City gives away nearly 100 trees during ‘We Dig Salisbury’ event

Local

Political Notebook: Bitzer expects most ‘Trump-like’ candidate to be favorite in state’s Senate race

Crime

Blotter: Concord man arrested in Rowan for indecent liberties with children

Coronavirus

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Nation/World

Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting

News

Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 115 … or 116?

Local

Size of pipeline spill again underestimated in North Carolina

BREAKING NEWS

Kannapolis Police searching for suspect who fled scene of homicide

Education

RSS superintendent talks district’s future, strategic plan survey

News

Complaints and fines pile up against unpermitted landfill in southwest Rowan County

College

Catawba baseball: Crowd comes out to say goodbye to Newman Park