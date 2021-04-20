April 20, 2021

  • 45°

Granite Quarry awards FEMA contract for Granite Lake Park

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

GRANITE QUARRY — Work on a major restoration project at Granite Lake Park is expected to be underway shortly.

Town Manager Larry Smith told the board the lake would be prepared to be drained immediately after the construction contract for the project was approved last Monday. Sealed bids were opened on March 30 and the board approved RPM Partners as the contractor for the project with a low bid of $547,618.50.

Two other bidders, North State Environmental and Carolina Siteworks, came in with significantly higher bids at $685,00 and $1.1 million, respectively.

Mayor Pro Tem John Linker asked Smith why there was such a large gap in the bids, though he knows the town went through standard due diligence.

Smith said the company specializes in this kind of work and seemed to know these kind of projects inside and out during a site visit. RPM is a Kernersville-based general contractor.

The project is grant funded, with 75% of the funding is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 25% from the N.C. Division of Emergency Management.

Awarding the contract came with an amended project ordinance changing the total appropriation from the project from $697,815 to $768,381. The change was caused by construction costs increasing from $82,500 and engineering costs decreasing by $20,000. The increased total cost required $8,000 in additional contingency funding as well.

Smith said the project engineer recommended the lake be dried out as quickly as possible and the fished moved. The town held a fish for fun event on Saturday at the lake and anglers were allowed to keep what they caught.

“We might just put a big grill out there or something,” Smith joked.

Kim Cress asked if it would be a good time to treat piers at the lake while it was drained.

“That would be an opportune time to do that,” Cress said.

Smith said the town would look into it. The motion to award the contract was approved unanimously.

The project is more than two years in the making after the park was damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. The flooding caused banks near the lake to erode. At the time, FEMA estimated it would cost $750,000 to repair the park and future-proof it so a similar event would not damage it again.

Smith has been updating the board about the project at almost every meeting since as it has waited for it to move through FEMA’s processes. Last year, the board said the grant for the project was high priority.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Bell Tower Green renamed to honor Stanbacks; Nancy Stanback receives key to city

Business

Commissioners green light additional houses at Cherry Treesort in China Grove

Education

A.L. Brown will hold in-person, outdoor graduation

Local

Granite Quarry awards FEMA contract for Granite Lake Park

Local

City to vote on apartment developments, final phases of Grants Creek Greenway project

High School

High school football: North receiver McArthur a rising star

Columnists

Carl Blankenship: Pollen and prejudice make their return

News

Harris pitches $2.3T spending plan on trip to North Carolina

Nation/World

Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death goes to the jury

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man takes deputies on chase with stolen moped

Coronavirus

Afternoon, evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned Thursday

Crime

Concord man charged with woman’s murder in drive-by shooting

Ask Us

Ask Us: Have city, county elected officials received COVID-19 vaccine?

Local

City gives away nearly 100 trees during ‘We Dig Salisbury’ event

Local

Political Notebook: Bitzer expects most ‘Trump-like’ candidate to be favorite in state’s Senate race

Crime

Blotter: Concord man arrested in Rowan for indecent liberties with children

Coronavirus

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Nation/World

Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting

News

Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 115 … or 116?

Local

Size of pipeline spill again underestimated in North Carolina

BREAKING NEWS

Kannapolis Police searching for suspect who fled scene of homicide

Education

RSS superintendent talks district’s future, strategic plan survey

News

Complaints and fines pile up against unpermitted landfill in southwest Rowan County

College

Catawba baseball: Crowd comes out to say goodbye to Newman Park