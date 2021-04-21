April 21, 2021

Jamie Eric Gardner

Convicted sex offender charged with having child pornography

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

SALISBURY — A convicted sex offender living in Rockwell faces nearly a dozen criminal charges in connection with a monthslong investigation.

Jamie Eric Gardner, 45, was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and failing to notify law enforcement about a change of address.

Gardner was registered as a sex offender in 2011 for charges of indecent liberties with a minor. At the time, Gardner was 24 and the minor was 7. His new charges are from an investigation that started in February. Search warrants for electronic devices owned by Gardner contained child pornography, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $500,000 secure bond and remained there on Wednesday.

