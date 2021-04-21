April 21, 2021

  • 66°
Jessica Danielle Jones

Rowan County woman faces drug crimes for gas station incident

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman was charged Monday with a series of drug crimes after she allegedly left needles in the trash can of a gas station bathroom.

Jessica Danielle Jones, a 29-year-old woman with a southwestern Rowan County address, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule four controlled substance.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy initially was called to Love’s Travel Stop on Peeler Road because Jones was reported to be walking around in the store impaired and with a child. An employee reported and Jones confirmed that she dropped some needles in the gas station’s bathroom, said Maj. John Sifford.

When the sheriff’s deputy arrived, the child reported to be walking in the store with Jones was in a truck with a man who said he was the woman’s boyfriend.

Sifford said Jones admitted to having a small amount of heroin in her pocketbook. In her possession, sheriff’s deputies allegedly found some crystal methamphetamine, a small bag with an unknown powder and a glass smoking pipe that had been used for methamphetamine.

Jones was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $2,500 secure bond. The male driver received a citation for driving while license revoked.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Convicted sex offender charged with having child pornography

Crime

Rowan County woman faces drug crimes for gas station incident

Crime

Blotter: Thousands of dollars in lumber taken from Newsome Road house

Local

Locals react to Chauvin verdict, reflect on work still to do

Business

With remote expansion, outsource provider FCR looks to become an ‘exceptional part’ of Rowan community

Local

City expects $1.5 million surplus in current budget, ability to raise some wages for police, public works

Education

Enochville Elementary to host farewell event May 1

High School

High school softball: Carson beats West in a wild one

College

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will speak at NC State graduation

High School

Wonders, Trojans facing off Monday on Cannon Ballers’ field

Local

City approves two apartment developments, more than 160 new units

Nation/World

Crowds react with joy, wariness to verdict in Floyd’s death

News

Bill seeks to end pistol purchase permits from NC sheriffs

Coronavirus

Rowan County sees 300th death attributed to COVID-19

News

Chauvin convicted on all counts in George Floyd’s death

Local

Top North Carolina House finance chair, Rowan representative stripped of position

Crime

One charged, another hospitalized in fight between cousins

Local

Bell Tower Green renamed to honor Stanbacks; Nancy Stanback receives key to city

Business

Commissioners green light additional houses at Cherry Treesort in China Grove

Education

A.L. Brown will hold in-person, outdoor graduation

Local

Granite Quarry awards FEMA contract for Granite Lake Park

Local

City to vote on apartment developments, final phases of Grants Creek Greenway project

High School

High school football: North receiver McArthur a rising star

Columnists

Carl Blankenship: Pollen and prejudice make their return