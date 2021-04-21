Wonders, Trojans facing off Monday on Cannon Ballers’ field

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — City of Kannapolis high school baseball players will make history as the first scholastic teams to play a competitive game at the home of the Cannon Ballers on opening night of N.C. high school baseball.

A.L. Brown and Northwest Cabarrus the honors as the Trojans and Wonders face off Monday at 6 p.m.

A.L. Brown’s head coach Empsy Thompson and Northwest’s head coach Joe Hubbard have led impressive baseball programs throughout the years, with this being the 22nd year at the helm for both coaches.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to play in such an amazing ballpark,” Thompson said. “Having our season opener against a very talented Northwest Cabarrus team in an awesome venue should bring about an exciting day at the ballpark.”

Although both squads have produced high-caliber talent over the last two decades, the Seager brothers have put Northwest Cabarrus on the map at baseball’s biggest stage. Corey Seager (26) is the reigning World Series MVP (Los Angeles Dodgers), with older brother Kyle Seager (33) shining at the hot corner in Seattle with the Mariners over the last decade.

“Playing Kannapolis is always a special rivalry,” Hubbard said. “Playing them at the Cannon Ballers ballfield takes it up a notch. Our kids are pumped about this opportunity.”

With the coronavirus impacting high school sports in 2020, pushing most fall sports to an early spring season, N.C. high school baseball was forced to push back its opening day to Monday. This will be the fourth game played at Atrium Health Ballpark, as the Cannon Ballers allowed the Charlotte 49ers, Davidson Wildcats and the Catawba Indians to play host for non-conference games over the last month.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and tickets will go on sale for $6 at kcballers.com on Thursday at noon. Cannon Ballers season ticket holders will receive first priority for tickets. To comply with current NC executive orders, the game will feature a limited capacity, and the team requires fans to wear masks and social distance.