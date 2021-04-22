Blotter: April 22
In Salisbury Police reports:
• Walmart on Wednesday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny of automobile accessories in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.
• Demario Demoane Fisher, 30, was charged Wednesday with fleeing to elude, speeding and failure to stop at a red light.
•Andy J Walker, 27, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.
• Teresa Maria Robinson, 54, was charged Wednesday with simple assault and battery.
• Thomas Hughes Robinson, 62, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office didn’t provide crime reports on Thursday.
Lawsuit: Salisbury Police, Rowan Sheriff’s Office tore woman’s shoulder during traffic stop
Staff and wire reports A federal lawsuit filed by a Georgia woman claims officers from Salisbury and Rowan County used... read more