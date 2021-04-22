Blotter: April 22

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart on Wednesday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a larceny of automobile accessories in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• Demario Demoane Fisher, 30, was charged Wednesday with fleeing to elude, speeding and failure to stop at a red light.

•Andy J Walker, 27, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.

• Teresa Maria Robinson, 54, was charged Wednesday with simple assault and battery.

• Thomas Hughes Robinson, 62, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office didn’t provide crime reports on Thursday.