April 22, 2021

  • 32°

Education briefs: Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to RCCC

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

SALISBURY – The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Rowan-Cabarrus Community College a grant of $12,500 to assist students enrolled in manufacturing, machining and engineering-related programs.

Funds will be used to support scholarships, National Institute of Metalworking Skills credentialing and department sponsorships.

RCCC computer-integrated machining instructor Jason Hill accepted a check for $12,500 from Haas Foundation representative Kyle Asmuth of Phillips Corp. at a recent meeting of the College’s Board of Trustees.

RCCC’s advanced manufacturing and engineering offerings include an Associate in Engineering degree, along with computer-integrated machining, electronics engineering technology, industrial engineering technology, mechanical drafting technology, mechanical engineering technology, mechatronics engineering technology and welding technology.

“We continue to see consistent demand in the industry for people with these skills, and students coming out of these programs are hired quickly into positions with job security and room for growth,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said.

Up to $2,500 of the grant money may be used for sponsorships of manufacturing and engineering project teams or competitions such as SkillsUSA, which allow students to take their training and talents outside the classroom or lab setting.

Gene Haas, owner of Haas Automation, established the foundation in 1999 to furnish scholarship grants to institutions that provide education in computer-numeric controlled machining and other training related to the manufacturing industry.

“We appreciate the continued partnership of the Gene Haas Foundation to help our students pursue successful careers in manufacturing and enhance our region’s economic development,” Spalding said.

RSS Summer Meals will begin June 3

The summer meal program for RSS students will begin June 3 and run through July 29. There will be no meals served on July 2 or July 5.

Hood Theological Seminary will host virtual commencement May 15

Hood Theological Seminary will have its virtual commencement at 10:30 a.m. on May 15. The program will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Bishop Lawrence L. Reddick III will be the 2021 speaker. Bishop Reddick is the Presiding Prelate of the Eighth Episcopal District and the senior bishop of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

Print Article

Comments

Business

‘Believe me, they’ll be fresh’: Patterson Farm welcomes strawberry crop

Local

City appoints more members to boards, commissions, with 9 seats left to be filled

News

Virtual play groups the new norm at Smart Start

Local

City meets in closed session to consult with attorney on two ongoing litigation cases

Education

Summit takes art out of the classroom, into the student’s home

Education

Education briefs: Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to RCCC

Business

County’s restaurant grant program dishes out funding to eight local eateries

High School

High school football: Yow out as South head coach

Education

Shoutouts

Local

City moves forward on greenway extension, traffic signal upgrades

Business

State broadband survey could help fund local infrastructure

Education

Happy Roots adds to programming with Bic recycling program

Education

RCCC small business center partners 53 Ideas Pitch Competition

Nation/World

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

Nation/World

Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd verdict

BREAKING NEWS

District attorney won’t bring charges against former Salisbury officer depicted in K-9 video

Coronavirus

Cooper plans to lift gathering, distancing limits by June 1

Crime

Convicted sex offender charged with having child pornography

Crime

Rowan County woman faces drug crimes for gas station incident

Crime

Blotter: Thousands of dollars in lumber taken from Newsome Road house

Local

Locals react to Chauvin verdict, reflect on work still to do

Business

With remote expansion, outsource provider FCR looks to become an ‘exceptional part’ of Rowan community

Local

City expects $1.5 million surplus in current budget, ability to raise some wages for police, public works

Education

Enochville Elementary to host farewell event May 1