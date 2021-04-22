The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

BATON ROUGE – The following locals recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Delaney Barry of China Grove at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Hailey Lynch of Kannapolis at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Amanda Overcash of Salisbury at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.