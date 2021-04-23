April 24, 2021

High school softball: Hornets win

Published 11:25 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s softball team won 5-2 at East Davidson in Friday’s Central Carolina Conference game.

Caroline Cozart was 3-for-4 and hit a two-run homer. Rachel McCullough had three hits.

Ella Trainor had a double for the Hornets (4-6, 2-5).

Ellen Yang struck out 10 batters, with no walks.

 

