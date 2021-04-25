Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

SALISBURY — About 100 vintage and luxury cars will be on display Saturday at the inaugural Bunce Buildings Cruise for a Cause Car Show.

“It’s going to be a great day,” said Rusty Miller, lot manager for Bunce Buildings.

While the company typically hosts a customer appreciation event every year, this year they decided to turn it into a fundraiser for Maupin Presbyterian Church’s Maupin Men’s Ministry, which builds wheelchair ramps and completes other home improvements for veterans and older adults.

“With the price of lumber going crazy, some of their outreach services need money in order to do repairs for those who can’t do it for themselves,” Miller said. “Once we found out that need, it was an easy partnership.”

Miller said they decided to host a car show because of the abundance of vintage vehicles in and around Rowan County. He expects a wide range of vehicles, including tractors and bikes, to be on display.

“We’ll have everything from classic cars to 2021 Corvettes,” Miller said.

The event will include hot dogs, hamburgers and pork loin sandwiches for sale. An inflatable bounce house and door prizes will be part of the festivities. WSAT radio will be on site with giveaways.

The show will be held at the Bunce Buildings lot at 3711 Statesville Blvd. Car owners can register their vehicle online at buncecruise4acause.com/registration. Pre-registration costs $25 and registration on the day of the show is $30. Car registration is from 8 – 11 a.m. The show opens to the general public at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. There is no cost for admission.

For more info about the event, call 704-313-1500 or visit buncecruise4acause.com.

Rowan County private sector wages rank amongst highest in state

SALISBURY — Rowan County continues to improve in the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s average private sector wages, according to a report recently released by the department.

The average yearly wage in Rowan County during the time of the study (quarter three in 2019 through quarter two in 2020) was $44,412, more than $3,000 higher than just three years prior.

“Higher wages are crucial to achieving each of our founding principles: reducing poverty, increasing prosperity, and improving quality of life,” Rowan EDC President Rod Crider said in a news release. “They also show the success of the area businesses to be able to support that development. We’re excited about the significant growth we’ve seen in this regard even through the pandemic, and look forward to continued progress in the years to come.”

Rowan County’s wage is the fourth-highest of the 11 North Carolina counties in the Charlotte metro area, trailing only Mecklenburg ($71,689), Iredell ($51,136) and Union ($46,386). Rowan is also the 12th-highest total out of the 100 North Carolina counties.

Rowan County is currently listed as a Tier III county in the state’s county distress rankings, but achieved higher private sector wages than 14 of the 20 Tier III counties and 34 of the 39 Tier II counties. The average wage increased more than $500 from the previous year’s average mark of $43,883.

Town of Spencer unveils new logo with nod to past, look toward future

SPENCER — The Spencer Board of Alderman has selected a new logo for the town that touches on the historic aspects of the railroad and museum while also looking toward the future.

The logo, designed by Miller Davis Agency in Salisbury, uses the “Original” theme in its tagline that was adopted by the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority several years ago. The “Be An Original” theme is used throughout the county in logos for consistency in marketing.

“This design paves the way towards Spencer’s future of community connectivity, recreation, and green spaces, while also paying tribute to our unique railroading heritage and staking our claim as Rowan’s original gateway,” Spencer Mayor Jonathan Williams said in a news release. “With our new logo, we start a new chapter in the storied history of our special town.”

Spencer’s new logo uses the tagline, “Rowan’s Original Gateway,” to promote the town’s history with the Southern Railway, now Norfolk Southern, and bring home the importance of Spencer to the rest of the county. The original Spencer Shops, located in the town in 1896 by railway president Samuel Spencer, represents the midway point of the railroad’s mainline between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, GA.

The new logo uses a train, train tracks and the yellow and green colors associated with the original Southern Railway, giving a subliminal feel of town history. Families and the feel of fun and recreation are also silhouetted in the new logo, a nod to the North Carolina Transportation Museum, which draws thousands of tourists each year. The silhouetted imagery gives the impression of a busy, active town that is a fun place to live or visit.

The touch of blue represents the Yadkin River and its importance to the town and future plans for river activities and other growth. The bright yellow sun rising behind these design elements gives an uplifting feeling of a new day for Spencer.

EGGER completes first rail car shipment from Davidson County facility

LINWOOD — EGGER has notched a major milestone after completing its first rail car shipment from the Linwood facility.

The wood-based materials suppliers sent a Norfolk Southern rail car from its Davidson County facility to Cedar Hill, Texas. Additional loadings are scheduled to become part of ongoing operations.

“Adding rail service to EGGER’s list of transportation allows us to diversify our shipping options and ensure that products are getting to customers more efficiently,” Kenneth Brown, Plant Manager, said in a news release. “We’re especially grateful to Norfolk Southern for their partnership and the opportunity to incorporate a more sustainable option into the EGGER shipment lineup.”

The railroad tracks adjacent to the facility passed final inspection in January. Since then, the two companies have been working quickly to order rail cars to the site. EGGER expects to ship up to 10% of the plant’s produced material via rail cars. Plans also include purchasing a “boxcar special” forklift specifically designed to streamline the loading process.

The company will be able to reduce transportation costs by up to 40% and reduce the amount of carbon emissions by using the rail service. Last year, EGGER completed its first raw particleboard production, marking the start of operations at its new manufacturing facility. Production of particleboard, in addition to particleboard lamination, will be the major production focus for the plant.

AT&T boosts network speeds for customers, first responders in Rowan County

SALISBURY — With the addition of a new cell tower, AT&T recently gave its customers and FirstNet subscribers in Rowan County a boost to their wireless connectivity..

The new cell tower site will specifically bring much-needed coverage to rural areas east of Salisbury and the High Rock Lake area. In addition to providing its regular customers with enhanced 4G LTE coverage, the move will help first responders who use FirstNet. FirstNet is made possible through AT&T’s public-private partnership with the federal government. The service gives first responders 24-hours a day priority and preemption across voice and data.



“In today’s connected society and economy, advanced wireless communication is vital,” Rep. Julia Howard (R-77) said in a news release. “Announcements like this show that the work we do at the General Assembly to encourage private investment in advanced technology is paying off for Rowan County and for North Carolina.”

The improvements bring Band 14 spectrum, a nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, to the area. AT&T describes Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, the band can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by emergency personnel, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

Kannapolis Fire Department selected for innovative digital national pilot program

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Fire Department has been selected by the National Fire Protection Association to participate in the second phase of a pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment tool.

The tool, or “dashboard,” enables firefighting staff to gain valuable insights and make data-informed decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities in their communities. The dashboard will help fire departments aggregate and disseminate data that pinpoint where risks exist within a given community.

“Access to accurate data will allow CRR leaders to use insights and make informed decisions about where to focus efforts and resources,” Karen Berard-Reed, community risk reduction strategist at NFPA, said in a news release. “NFPA’s CRA tool will do the complex work behind the scenes to compile relevant data allowing fire administration staff to create effective community risk reduction plans that incorporate five priorities – education, engineering, enforcement, economic incentives, and emergency response – in the most impactful ways possible.”

The first phase of the pilot project, which included participation from 50 fire departments across the country, helped identify features of the digital dashboard that will work effectively and those that need fine-tuning. During the second phase of the program, which involves participation from 250 departments nationwide, the Kannapolis Fire Department will provide insights around the use of dashboard through June to help continue refining and enhancing its effectiveness.

“Participation in this project allows each fire department to provide important feedback that will be used to improve future versions of the dashboard, positions the community among CRR leaders in the United States, and signals an interest in leveraging technology to drive high-quality community safety initiatives,” Berard-Reed said.

As a participant in the pilot program, Kannapolis Fire Department will have free access to the dashboard, which includes customized visualizations like maps, charts and graphs that illustrate each community’s risks and hazards across a variety of categories such as demographics, geography, building stock, economics, infrastructure, and event loss history.

The dashboard also provides a snapshot of local capacity for risk reduction activities with information about public safety response agencies and community service organizations. In addition to dashboard access, participants will be provided rich networking and professional development opportunities with other communities engaged in CRR.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this important project,” Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff said in a news release. “Not only will access to the tool give us invaluable information about our community’s needs, but it’s rewarding to know that using the tool will increase its effectiveness and help other fire departments in the long run.”

Kannapolis, Concord announce winners of Fair Housing Month TikTok contest

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus County and the cities of Concord and Kannapolis have announced the winners of the Fair Housing Month TikTok contest.

Winning videos were selected based on the use of the theme “Home Sweet Home.” The videos also needed to educate people on the Fair Housing Act and how it protects people from discrimination when purchasing or renting a home, getting a mortgage, seeking housing assistance or engaging in other housing-related activities.

Taylor Maddox, a ninth grader at Carolina International School, is the first-place winner. Second place went to Ally Zendejas, a 10-grader at Cox Mill High School. Third place was Katelyn Cisine, a ninth-grader at West Cabarrus High School. Prizes of $100, $75 and $50 were awarded.

Winners were announced during the virtual fair housing seminar last week. James Perry, president and CEO of the Winston-Salem Urban League, spoke during the seminar about the N.C. Fair Housing Act and rights regarding equal housing during the event.

View the winning videos online at https://www.dropbox.com/s/ t9x4zvm80cfdcff/Fair% 20Housing%20TikTok%20Contest% 20Winners.mp4?dl=0.

Motion picture seeking extras in various nearby shooting locations

A motion picture being shot in North Carolina is seeking several hundred extras for filming in May.

The family drama, with the working title “Evolution,” will be filmed in various areas of the state, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Saluda, Hickory, Statesville and Huntersville.

The movie, inspired by a true story, follows a young man with a bright future who suffers a near-fatal accident after an innocent time with friends at the lake. As he grapples with his new normal, he must learn how to overcome adversity with the help of his family and an unlikely friend.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, who handled such projects as “The Hunger Games,” “Iron Man 3,” and “Homeland” is listing the request. All extras will be paid. Over 600 people of all ages, races and types are needed.

Several specific casting needs are: disabled veterans including wheelchair and or/amputee veterans for filming in Raleigh; current or former members of law enforcement/police to portray highway patrol or police officers in Raleigh and Charlotte; actual medical personnel such as doctors nurses, physical therapists in the Charlotte/Hickory area; over 100 college age students needed in Charlotte/Statesville; many extras that can portray townspeople, family and friends, protestors, supporters, airport travelers, hospital patients and visitors and more in all filming areas.

Submissions should be sent to NCMovieExtras@gmail.com. Applicants should include two current cellphone photos (close up and full length) that accurately reflect their current hair style, length and color as well as facial hair status. Also included in the application should be the person’s name, phone number, place of residence, height, weight, clothing and shoe size, description of visible tattoos and piercings and the color, make, model and year of the vehicle they drive.

Updates on the movie’s daily casting can be followed on Tona B. Dalquist Casting Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tona-B-Dahlquist-Casting-354971765249.