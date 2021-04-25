Boys golf: All-North Piedmont Conference

Staff report

East Rowan freshman Landon Merrell is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for boys golf.

East’s Rhett Teems is the NPC Coach of the Year.

All-conference

East Rowan — Landon Merrell, Colby Patterson, Jaden Sprinkle

West Rowan — Justin Cole, McGwire Owen, Tyler Kepley

South Iredell — Sean Rooney