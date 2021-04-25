Boys golf: All-North Piedmont Conference
Staff report
East Rowan freshman Landon Merrell is the North Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for boys golf.
East’s Rhett Teems is the NPC Coach of the Year.
All-conference
East Rowan — Landon Merrell, Colby Patterson, Jaden Sprinkle
West Rowan — Justin Cole, McGwire Owen, Tyler Kepley
South Iredell — Sean Rooney
