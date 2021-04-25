College track and field: Indians win four events in SAC Championships

Catawba sports information

HICKORY — Catawba produced four South Atlantic Conference Champions on Sunday at the SAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Moretz Sports Complex. Nolan Chilton won the men’s decathlon, while Brien Pittman claimed the men’s 400 meters. Samantha Payne took the top spot in the women’s 400 meters and was a member of the champion 4×400 relay team along with Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe and Kierra Jones.

In addition to the four champions, Catawba also had seven other podium finishes, all second places. Samantha Payne was silver medallist in the 200 meters as was MeKayla White in the long jump. On the men’s side, Tom Joyce took silver in both the 1500 and 800 meters and Jesse Schronce finished behind Chilton in the decathlon. Both relay teams took silver medals. Members of the 4×100 team were Antonio Howard, Barja Walter, Pittman and Rashuan Noble. Pittman was also on the 4×400 relay team along with Joyce, Jaylen Hall and Braxton Ford.

Catawba’s men finished fifth at the Championships, while the women were seventh.

RECORD PERFORMANCES:

Women

The 4×400 relay team of Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe, Samantha Payne and Kierra Jones won in a school-record time of 3:56.41

Men

Brian Pittman lowered his school record to 47.36 in winning the 400 meters and posting a NCAA II provisional qualifying time.

OTHER TOP PERFORMERS:

Women

Candace Swepson’s sevent-place finish in the discus scored two points

Bishops’s sixth-place finish in the heptathlon scored three points. She had heptathlon records in the long jump and javelin

White’s sixth-place finish in the triple jump scored three points

Raina Andrews scored two points with a seventh in the 800 meters

Madison Lowery had a personal best in the 1500 meters

Men

Matthew Fowler’s seventh-place in the 5000 meters scored two points

Joshua Warstler’s fourth-place finish in the decathlon scored five points

Javier Gomez-Wilson scored four points with a fifth in the long jump

Erick Ramirez-Ramos’ fifth-place finish in the 1500 meters scored four points and was a PR

Barja Walter scored three points with a sixth in the 100 meters

Antonio Howard’s eighth-place finish in the 100 meters scored one point

Adrian Rudisell had a PR in the shot put

Chilton set decathlon marks in the javelin and pole vault

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Men

Queens 182, 2. Wingate 150, 3. Carson-Newman 130.5, 4. Limestone 97, 5. CATAWBA 88, Tusculum 51, 7. Lenoir-Rhyne 33, 8. Coker 29, 9. Anderson 17, 10. Newberry 15, 11. Mars Hill 13.5, 12. Lincoln Memorial 10.

Women

Queens 228, 2. Wingate 117, 3. Lenoir-Rhyne 71, 4. Anderson 70, 5. Limestone 68, 6. Coker 64, CATAWBA 58, 8. Tusculum 53, 9. Carson-Newman 50, 10. Lincoln Memorial 18, 11. Newberry 7, 12. Mars Hill 6.

Sunday’s Results

TRACK EVENTS

4×100 meter relay

Women

48.37 (Mallory Witherspoon, Alexis Devlin, Kierra Jones, Akeena Maxwell)

Men

41.14 (Antonio Howard, Barja Walter, Brien Pittman, Rashaun Noble)

1500 meters

Finals

Women

Madison Lowery, 4:55.47 PR

Men

Tom Joyce, 3:53.73 Erick Ramirez-Ramos, 3:56.64 PR

400 meters

Women

Samantha Payne, 56.03

Men

Brien Pittman, 47.36 SR

100 meters

Men

Barja Walter, 10.53w Antonio Howard, 10.85w

800 meters

Women

Raina Andrews, 2.23.16

Men

Tom Joyce, 1.56.62

200 meters

Women

Samantha Payne, 24.83w

5000 meters

Women

Christina D’Amelia, 18:43.24 Raina Andrews, 18:45.61 Madison Lowery, 19:09.03 Abigail Hemric, 19:36.31 Summer Watkins, 21:12.88 Mia Mercer, 21:48.31

Men

Matthew Fowler, 14:53.32 Erick Ramirez-Ramos, 15:28.81 Tommy Blackwell, 15:49.64

4×400 meter relay

Women

3:56.41 SR (Lauren Morrison-Bell, Gianna Gutierrez-Principe, Samantha Payne, Kierra Jones)

Men

3:18.90 (Jaylen Hall, Braxton Ford, Tom Joyce, Brien Pittman)

FIELD EVENTS

Heptathlon

Carmen Bishop, 3401 pts

Long Jump – 6th, 4.56m, 443 pts HR

Javelin – 2nd, 33.53m, 544 pts HR

800m – 6th, 2:59.51, 370 pts

Decathlon

Nolan Chilton, 5392 pts

110m hurdles – 3rd, 17.30, 593 pts PR

Discus – 3rd, 24.45m, 357 pts

Pole Vault – 1st, 3.65m, 522 pts PR DR

Javelin – 2nd, 38.83m, 425 pts PR DR

1500m – 2nd, 5:07.56, 517 pts

Jesse Schronce, 5105 pts

110m hurdles – 4th, 18.09, 516 pts

Discus – 6th, 21.05m, 292 pts PR

Pole Vault – 3rd, 2.95m, 345 pts PR

Javelin – 5th, 31.11m, 315 pts

1500m – 1st, 5:07.56, 517 pts PR

Joshua Warstler, 4742 pts

110m hurdles – 1st, 16.31, 698 pts

Discus – 2nd, 27.39m, 413 pts PR

Pole Vault – NH, 0 pts

Javelin – 7th, 18.49m, 141 pts

1500m – 6th, 5:37.22, 463 pts PR

Long Jump

Women

MeKayla White, 5.90mw

Men

Javier Gomez-Wilson, 6.95mw Antonio Howard, 6.45m

Discus

Women

Candace Swepson, 36.83m Miracle Etim-Andy, 36.20m Leela Talavera, 30.90m Heidi Mueller, 26.05m Jhalia Bell, 25.58m,

Men

Adrian Rudisell, 36.15m Thomas McClinton, 31.46m

Shot Put

Women

Leela Talavera, 10.93m Miracle Etim-Andy, 10.03m Jhalia Bell, 8.96m,

Men

Adrian Rudisell, 11.95m PR Thomas McClinton, 10.21m

Triple Jump

Women