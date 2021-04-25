High school football: All-North Piedmont Conference

Staff report

East Rowan running back Sammy Pinckney is the North Piedmont Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

West Rowan defensive lineman Zeek Biggers is the NPC Defensive Player of the Year.

Statesville’s Randall Gusler is the NPC Coach of the Year.

Statesville kicker Sam Buckner is the NPC Special Teams player of the Year.

All-conference

West Rowan — Zeek Biggers, Josh Noble, Noah Loeblein, Andrew Kennerly, Damon Phillippe, Mike Gonsalves, Hunter Watts, Ashton Matthews

East Rowan — Sammy Pinckney, Josh Samoa, Josh Roman-Soto, Tyler Gray, Dominick Dale

Carson — Alex London, Andrew Rollins, Aaron Bradshaw, CP Pyle

Statesville — Zamari Stevenson, Ja-zien Harrison-Connor, Chris Brown, Bartelo Aguilar, Kinstin Reaves, Quantay Brown, Amontae White, Sincere Caldwell, Sam Buckner

South Iredell — Will Winterhalter, Gavin Reed, Devin Stevenson, Jaylin Neal

North Iredell — Jayden Turner, Elijah Hurt, Dillion Hobbs

