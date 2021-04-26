April 26, 2021

  • 46°

Blotter: April 25

By Ben Stansell

Published 1:54 am Monday, April 26, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Megan Nicole Shoaf, 35, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Friday for misdemeanor larceny for allegedly stealing four pairs of shoes totaling $170.03 in value from Shoe Department. Shoaf was also charged with misdemeanor probation violation. After being placed in the Rowan County Detention Center, Shoaf was charged on Saturday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on one count of felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Shoaf allegedly attempted to sell/deliver methamphetamine for telephone services inside the facility. Shoaf was in possession of about one gram of methamphetamine. She is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $112,500 bond.

• Thomas Lee Barnes Jr., 19, of China Grove was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Friday for misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile for allegedly causing, encouraging and aiding a juvenile to run away from a foster home last month. Barnes is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

• Samantha Kesler, 35, was charged by the Rockwell Police Department on Saturday for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sandi Kimball White, 47, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Saturday for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Laura Loredo, 45, of Spencer was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Saturday for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor larceny for stealing $172.98 of clothing from Walmart.

• Mark Lee Lambert, 43, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Saturday for misdemeanor second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny for stealing $172.98 of clothing from Walmart.

• Danny Lee Gobble Jr., 32, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Sunday for felony larceny and felony possession of cocaine. Gobble allegedly stole four evaporator coils totaling $1,800 from a victim in March.

• Charles David Stitt, 39, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Sunday for misdemeanor second degree trespass, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor resisting a public officer. Stitt threatened a victim by saying that he was going to shoot them and burn down their house and refused to drop a knife when asked by a sheriff’s deputy. Stitt was in violation of his probation. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: April 25

Local

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser talks Medicaid expansion, bills advancing to Senate

Crime

Following lawsuit alleging excessive force, NAACP demands change in letter to local law enforcement

Nation/World

Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic

Nation/World

‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

Crime

Second suspect arrested for 2019 murder of Timothy Hall

Coronavirus

Local lawmakers take stance against ‘vaccine passports’ in letter to governor, legislation

News

As more attractions reopen, Dan Nicholas Park welcomes back guests, looks for staff members

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Exceptional Children Department will deliver annual report

Business

DaBaby’s DJ bringing water brand to Livingstone

Local

Salisbury’s Alexander elected president of NC League of Municipalities

Business

Biz Roundup: Cruise for a Cause Car Show on Saturday to raise funds for Maupin Men’s Ministry

Coronavirus

1,708 Rowan residents received first COVID-19 vaccine last week

News

A place to explore and discover: St. John’s opens new outdoor learning environment

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager just misses batting for cycle; Kannapolis native hits all but homer as Mariners roll past Red Sox

Education

Students still on the hook for standardized tests

Lifestyle

East Spencer Spring Fest planned

Columns

Ester Marsh: Abs of steel instead of a muffin top

Business

New restaurant seeks to bring unique flavor to downtown Salisbury in former Main Street Legal Cafe building

Lifestyle

Through community involvement, art and music, Carlton Jackson has made a ‘rich impact’ on Salisbury

Local

Salisbury’s Brandon Card leads Bassmaster Elite event

News

7 deputies on leave after fatal shooting of Black man

Nation/World

With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

High School

High school football: Hornets win on final kick to advance in playoffs